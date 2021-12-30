As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches, one local fireworks retailer says many area residents are looking to ring in 2022 with a bang.
Chris Harris is owner and operator of Pappy’s Fireworks, which has three locations in Tyler. He said Wednesday that although there has been an industrywide supply shortage during the past year, business was booming.
“Our sales this year are up over 25% as of this time last year, but 90% of our sales come in between 1 p.m. and 12 a.m. on the 31st,” he said. “If sales continue to hold at this rate, we anticipate having the best Christmas season in the history of our company.”
Harris said because of supply-chain issues, the business worked to receive and store its inventory before it was able to open for the holidays.
“This ties up large amounts of operating capital, but we are one of the oldest and largest retail fireworks companies around,” he said. “And we have a reputation for always having whatever you are looking for and plenty of it, so it is just part of the way we operate.”
Harris said fireworks sales depends heavily on several factors
Harris said revenue for the businesses can depend on several factors, including “ground moisture, the way the days fall, political and economic factors as well as availability of product and issues such as burn bans.”
Tyler resident Carlos Ponce, who stopped by Pappy’s on Wednesday, said that for him, the bigger the firework, the better.
“I definitely like the bigger artillery stuff, they put on a good show,” Ponce said. “We have a pretty big family get together for New Year’s Eve, which we plan to do this year.”
Harris confirmed the bigger items were his best sellers.
“Our best-selling items are the different types of artillery shells and aerial display items,” he said.
Variety packages can run anywhere from $18 to $450.
Fireworks are banned inside the Tyler city limits, however; Smith County residents outside the city are allowed to use fireworks throughout the year, unless county commissioners impose a ban. Fireworks can be sold in the county on New Year’s, July 4th, Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day and Memorial Day.
There is currently no burn ban in Smith County with scattered showers expected Friday.
Pappy's, which has been in business since 1983 and owned by Harris since 1997, can be found in Tyler at 13677 Spur 364, 11255 FM 848 and 3296 U.S. 271.