A local group is raising awareness of how upcoming heat exposure affects firefighters working long extended hours. Camp Gladiator has been fundraising for a few months and recently donated cases of water and Gatorade to the a handful of fire departments in Smith County to help combat the issue.
"They are out there in the community; they are saving lives. They are doing everything they can," Kaitlyn Williams, Camp Gladiator Launch Director, said. "The least we could do is help provide them with hydration."
It means a lot that such a widespread organization continues to focus on improving local communities, said Peter Riley, Bullard Fire Department Chief.
Camp Gladiator, a fitness boot camp, was started in Austin but expanded nationwide.
"They still are focused on doing their part in the community and trying to make things better for people," Riley said. "It's great that they could help and pitch in where we have our biggest need."
Camp Gladiator said the fundraising efforts began because of their desire to help others.
"We live by the statement we are better together," Williams said. "Whether at our workouts, volunteering at events or just getting out in our community, we truly believe that together we can accomplish anything."
Several times a year, members of the boot camp volunteer time, fundraise or donate to community organizations. This year they decided to support firefighters during the summer heat.
The leading cause of injury for any firefighter isn't just burns but heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion, exposure and stroke. Water is something local departments always need.
"Whether we're trying to purchase water, we're looking for grants for water, or we're looking for donations of water, it's never-ending," Riley said. "We will drain a cooler in no time."
They are constantly refilling coolers on almost every vehicle with electrolyte packets and water bottles that firefighters can grab as they need. Support staff brings in new packages, and it is a constant effort to ensure the firefighters are hydrated and safe from heat-related illness.
"One way to combat all that is to ensure we stay hydrated," he said.
Camp Gladiator split 71 cases of water and 16 packs of Gatorade between Bullard FD, Tyler FD Station 6 and the City of Whitehouse Fire Department.
"With our workouts primarily being out in the heat…we understand how important staying hydrated is," she said. "This was the perfect time of year to fundraise water and Gatorade so we could get out there and help them prepare for these warmer months."