The eighth annual School is Cool back-to-school event will be returning in August at Fun Forest Park in Tyler to promote student preparedness for the upcoming school year.
The Tyler Area Business Education Council committee is seeking donations and sponsorships from local businesses and organizations for the drive-thru event on Aug. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Free backpacks will be filled with school supplies for the first 2,000 school-aged children in line. Backpacks will only be given to children.
The goal is to distribute 2,000 backpacks with supplies including glue sticks, a bottle of glue, box of facial tissues, a pack of colored pencils, a box of crayons, child’s scissors, ruled notebook paper, 3x5 index cards, spiral and composition notebooks, highlighters, rulers, pens and pencils, as well as pencil sharpeners, erasers, pocket folders with brads and dry erase markers. According to the Tyler Area Business Education Council, a $30 monetary contribution will purchase one backpack with supplies.
“It’s important for people to donate because we want our students to start off an academic year on the right foot and this program helps the students to start off with the basic supplies they need for the school year,” said LaToya Young, executive director of the Tyler Area Business Education Council.
She added that more importantly, the event helps the entire family because parents are able to use the funds that they would’ve used to buy supplies, on other needs like clothing or food.
“I’m very fortunate in living in this community that year after year, the community shows up. Every year, we start from zero with zero school supplies and zero funding,” she said.
According to Young, last year during the peak of COVID-19 infections, although numbers and risk were higher than this year, it was an easy decision to host the event for students.
“We have to stay true to our mission and our mission is to help the students and their families in Smith County to start the school year off in the right way,” she said, adding that there was a bigger need last year than any other time.
“If I couldn’t show up and hold this event at that time, how can I come to my community and ask them to give when I’m not willing to show up and put on an event when times are extremely difficult,” she said.
Young also said that anytime there’s a greater turnout than expected, the education council gives out additional backpacks to more students in need. There will also be a surprise from one of the program's local restaurant partners in each backpack for families as well.
Credit card donations may be made at schooliscool2021.eventbrite.com and checks can be made payable to the Tyler Area Business Education Council and be mailed to 315 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler.