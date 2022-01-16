Players of all levels endured the windy Texas weather on Saturday at the 17th annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament in support of the East Texas Food Bank.
Debbie Isham, Tyler special events coordinator, said she helped start the Ice Bowl with local business owner Lance Lawrence.
With the game of disc golf the city and participants are able to “give back to the community,” Isham said, as the event benefits the East Texas Food Bank.
“I can't tell you how much the (Ice Bowl) means to us, and even more important, what it means to the people we serve,” said Donna Spann, East Texas Food Bank chief advancement officer.
Many people in the East Texas area worry about when and where their next meal will come from, Spann said. All the funds from this tournament go toward helping feed hungry East Texans, she said.
“We have a lot of people who are hungry, but they may not let people know about it,” Isham said. “Through our food bank we know that a lot of East Texans are being fed through events like ours.”
Over the years, the Tyler Ice Bowl has raised funds for 145,686 meals, not including the canned food items donated by the players, according to the City of Tyler.
Spann added that she believes participants know how impactful this fundraiser can be. The food East Texas Food Bank will get from this event will “help people that are our neighbors,” she said.
Ian Powers, a disc golf player, said while disc golf is a good form of personal growth for him, he started playing as a way to get involved in the community and is happy to be supporting a local food bank.
At this particular tournament, players are doing something they enjoy and helping the community through both their participation and by bringing canned food goods, player John Willis said.
“It's a game you can do by yourself and enjoy as well as (play) it with others,” Willis said. “It’s great for everybody.”
Along with helping others, the Ice Bowl also “gets family members from youth to grandma and grandpa coming out here to play together,” Isham said. Lindsey Park has three 18-hole courses for people to play at.
Participants were able to play for door prizes such as Ice Bowl socks, beanies, hoodies and a custom disk, Isham said. Categories at the tournament included youth, ladies, recreation, advanced and pro level.