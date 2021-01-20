Several members of the Smith County Democratic Party are asking for Michael Tolbert to resign as chairman, citing failures in the November election.
Dave Hansen, Smith County Democratic Party Precinct 19 chair said at the monthly meeting of the Smith County Democratic County Executive Committee, a resolution was formally submitted to Tolbert demanding his resignation as chair.
"The allegations in this manifesto are libelous. The co-authors and their co-conspirators have failed to achieve their agenda via many other means and channels, and have now resorted to mob rule tactics," said Tolbert. "There is a reason that they had their press release ready to publish within minutes of the conclusion of the County Executive Committee Meeting."
Hansen said the committee is comprised of elected and appointed precinct chairs charged with oversight of the party’s affairs and has 47 precinct chairs listed at the Texas Secretary of State website as required by Texas Election Code.
In a resolution provided to the Tyler Morning Telegraph by members of the Smith County Democratic Party, 31 members signed the resolution including 22 of the 47 chairs.
Hansen said, "A majority of 24 signed the document plus nine general members at large in Smith County."
The cover letter to the resolution cited 12 "instances of actions and behaviors that are antithetical of Democratic Party values of honesty, inclusion, transparency, respect and unity to advance the party and its candidates," Hansen said, adding, "Mr. Tolbert’s tenure since 2017, the local party failed to advance the necessary financial, community and candidate support to result in improved election outcomes in Smith County."
Tolbert countered, "
The author of this manifesto and his co-conspirators are more intent on avenging their actual primary election losses and relitigating legal cases than they are about achieving the common goals and objectives of the Smith County Democratic Party. I understand how difficult it is for some of our neighbors to admit personal responsibility for their losses and failures. It is evident that the author, former president of The Democratic Club of Smith County ("The Club,") is bitter that his misguided efforts have not received sufficient praise to satisfy his needs. This saddens me. Much like the Big Lie that fueled much of the carnage on January 6, this tactic and writing style are consistent with that of the previous president of "The Club," Nancy Nichols, Ed.D(?). The SDEC committeeperson should be fully aware of the proper protocols to address any and all grievances. Deception to win at all costs will not be tolerated."
One of the issues Democrats said they had with Tolbert involved the bizarre race for Constable Precinct 1 in March when Sgt. Willie Mims won, then another vote took place and the third place finisher won.
"One of the most concerning highlights is his sworn court testimony falsely representing CEC approval of a primary runoff following the clear win by Sgt. Willie Mims for Constable Precinct 1 in March 2020," said Hansen. "Amazing as it sounds, Mr. Tolbert as a Democratic leader disenfranchised 1,717 (51.21%) Democratic votes."
Hansen added, "Unlike many other states, Texas county chairs are elected via primary ballot by the public so they are statutory elected officials. As such there are few remedies available to remove a county party chair in Texas. The signatories hope that upon distribution, the public is awakened and encouraged to make known to Mr. Tolbert that the time for his resignation is at hand and he does the honorable thing by stepping down."
Tolbert said in a statement, "Over the course of the last four years, America has encountered many challenges that have tested the concept of government Of the People, By the People, For the People. Winston Churchill once said, “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others.” Our political system rests upon the foundation of an informed electorate making rational decisions in the best interest of the majority. Two weeks ago, we witnessed what can happen when an emotionally charged segment of a group is manipulated by a sociopath with a selfish agenda. The extremists within the group created a spectacle that overshadowed those who legitimately care about public policy and achieving common goals. In the case of the looting and rioting that was planned and instigated at the Capitol on January 6, a small segment of the group resorted to destruction and intimidation to avenge perceived losses. Elected official distorted facts and engaged in demagoguery for their own perverted pleasure and selfish gains."
Tolbert said the people against him "claim to subscribe to all sorts of political persuasions who are not content to see the divisiveness and destruction impact the Republican party exclusively."
Tolbert added, "My commitment to electing representatives who will serve the People of Smith County by promoting Democratic values and principles has remained constant for over 12 years. That is why I volunteered to serve as Chairman of the Smith County Democratic Party, and that is what I shall continue to do for all Smith County voters who value Democratic principles, because our democratic form of government is the best there is."