In honor of Veterans Day, the Tyler chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will honor the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a 21-gun salute, a blessing of CAMP V and Rose Garden's "Never Forget" Garden and other programs.
The Mary Tyler Chapter of NSDAR will commemorate the tomb's centennial beginning at 10:30 a.m. Nov 11 at CAMP V, also known as Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans, located at 3212 W. Front St. in Tyler, with a Veterans Day program featuring the Color Guard, proclamations and remarks from local dignitaries.
Dignitaries' remarks will be from Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.
Located in the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, the historic monument is dedicated to deceased U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified. The tomb was established in 1921.
Organizer and Mary Tyler Chapter Regent Joanna Reagan said the tomb is a beautiful memory for families who have lost someone in a war.
At 11 a.m., NSDAR will hold the national salute at CAMP V with a 21-gun salute, including three volleys of seven rifles.
Those involved in that ceremony will be Jacksonville Marine Corps League #1381 Senior Vice Commandant Dee Merritt and Brook Hill Lower School Band Instructor Kevin Pierce. Pierce will play "Taps."
Rev. David Luckenbach, rector of Christ Church Episcopal, will bless the CAMP V "Never Forget" Garden and DAR Texas State Regent Marcy Carter-Lovick will present a white rose bouquet (a chosen symbol of the Honor Guard who stand sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for every hour of every day).
The Nix family of Whitehouse donated 30 white rose bushes for the events.
The "Never Forget Garden," which was designed by the Honor Guard, keeps veterans' memories and legacies alive, Reagan said.
"It means we’re in it with you, and they will never be forgotten," she said. "‘We will never forget’ means we are in this with you. The Honor Guard believes that as long as you remember that service person, they will never leave. The 'Never Forget' Garden is a symbol of that devotion."
An NSDAR luncheon meeting will follow at noon at the Tyler Rose Garden Center with Carter-Lovick as the speaker.
The luncheon costs $25 per person. Checks can be made out to the Mary Tyler chapter and mailed to Deb Harris, 3619 Peggy's Place in Tyler.
A program on the Queen's Court Lawn in the Rose Garden will begin at 1:30 p.m. with proclamations and local dignitary remarks, a solemn procession to the "Never Forget" Garden led by the Color Guard, a blessing from the Christ Church Episcopal clergy of the "Never Forget" Garden in the Rose Garden and another presentation of the white rose bouquet by Carter-Lovick.
NSDAR has requested proclamations and remarks from Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden, and others.
Reagan said the procession will mirror the ceremony in Washington D.C. at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and it will be deeply patriotic and very moving.
"It is so significant because there are so many families, including today, where they haven’t been able to find or identify their family members in the service," she said. "They represent everybody’s son and daughter who were killed in war."
Reagan said she joined the NSDAR in 2005, and the local chapter is one of the oldest in Texas with a motto of "God, Home and Country" and a mission of education, historic preservation and patriotism.
She said NSDAR participates in Wreaths Across America (a program where veterans have wreaths placed on their graves), celebrates Constitution Week, encourages people to vote and honors veterans.