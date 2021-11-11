Duty, honor and country were celebrated Thursday morning at East Texas’ one-stop resource center for veterans, CampV, as the local National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and veterans.
The Mary Tyler Chapter of NSDAR and CampV officials were joined by local dignitaries Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran for the ceremony that included a 21-gun salute, moments of silence and a blessing of a “Never Forget” Garden.
The purpose of the garden, which commemorates The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, is to keep veterans’ memories and legacies alive.
Rev. David Luckenbach blessed the garden, and Mary Carter-Lovick, state regent for the Texas NSDAR, placed a white bouquet of flowers on the garden. Attendees then placed various flowers one by one.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located in the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, is dedicated to U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified. The tomb was established in 1921.
Carter-Lovick drove early Thursday morning from the Dallas-Fort Worth area to make it to the garden dedication and ceremony at CampV.
“This is not the type of thing you would want to be late for,” Carter-Lovick said.
She said she’s delighted and proud of the Mary Tyler chapter, and added the local group does so much for the community.
Celebrating the 100th milestone of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is extremely important as it provides the opportunity to recognize veterans and educate future generations about their service, Carter-Lovick said.
Moran began his remarks by hearkening back to a speech American military leader General Douglas MacArthur made in front of a class of the United States Military Academy West Point cadets in 1962.
“Duty, honor, country — those three hallowed words reverently dictate what we ought to be, what we can be, what we will be,” Moran said.
He said those three words were inscribed upon his heart when he attended West Point 30 years later, and those words never left him.
“Duty is sacrificial. So many veterans have sacrificed so much, not just their lives. There is so much that is sacrificed up to and including the sacrifice of life when it comes to a veteran,” Moran said. “Sacrificing time with their family, sacrificing resources, sacrifices of following other pursuits that could pay more or get them a better house.”
Veterans seek to serve because it’s their duty, and they give so much that is never recognized, Moran said.
He said honor is what distinguishes the United States from any other nation.
“That’s why so many want to get to this country because it is a country of freedom and liberty that provides opportunity,” Moran said. “We know it’s not perfect, but let me tell you it’s the greatest nation on Earth. It’s the greatest nation on Earth because of the veterans that are sitting here today, the veterans that have served before and the veterans that are going to serve in our future generations.”
Kathy Comer, East Texas regional director for U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, read a letter from the senator honoring Veterans Day and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’s anniversary.
“To the heroes among us, thank you for your service and your sacrifice,” the letter read.
A letter from U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, was read by organizer and Mary Tyler NSDAR Chapter Regent Joanna Reagan.
Robin Golightly, veteran services director at CampV and a Navy veteran, said the ceremony was wonderful. She is a third-generation military service member whose son is serving in the Marines.
“It means a lot to my family being called to duty because it’s so important for our freedom,” Golightly said. “Being a veteran means I love my country. I knew when I was 12, I was going to go into the Navy.”
She said it’s special to have this “Never Forget” Garden at CampV because it will serve as welcoming arms for veterans.
Travis Gladhill, CampV executive director, noted the nonprofit stands for Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans, and CampV wouldn’t exist without community support.
“On behalf of CampV, the staff, the board members, the volunteers, all the service providers, I want to say thank you for coming out. We are blessed and honored that we were selected for this commemorative garden, and a sincere thank you to Joanna Reagan,” Gladhill said.
He encouraged those who know a veteran who needs help or a veteran interested in fellowship to get them to visit CampV.
“We have a wonderful staff, volunteers and service providers that are here for one job and one job only, and that’s to support our veterans,” Gladhill said.