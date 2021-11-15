East Texans are preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday and a local church is gearing up to help feed community members.
First Baptist Church of Tyler will host its annual Thanksgiving Ministry Sacks distribution at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Tyler Family Assistance Center, 412 W. Ferguson St. According to a news release, the event will be a drive-thru distribution and will continue until all bags are distributed and supplies are exhausted.
For over 20 years, this event has been held to assist families in the community with supplies needed for a Thanksgiving meal. Each sack contains a ham, vegetables, canned fruit, cake mix, and other items. There is a limit of one bag per family unit.
Tyler Family Assistance Center, a ministry of First Baptist of Tyler, provides assistance to community members in need. The center is open each week on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 to 11 a.m. for food distribution and other assistance. A free clothes closet is also open to the community.
For more information, call First Baptist Church at (903) 595-1021.