East Texas Chick-fil-A restaurants from the Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Palestine, Tyler, and Texarkana areas presented a check Thursday to the East Texas Food Bank.
The local restaurants raised $12,200 from the sale of cookies and brownies for a week to support the BackPack Program.
One dollar from each sale went to the program, which provides nutritious kid-friendly meals for the weekend to over 8,000 children in East Texas.
East Texas Food Bank Director of Communications & Marketing Rebecca Berkley said the donation will make a big impact.
“This donation of $12,200 from East Texas Chick-fil-A restaurants and their customers will enable the East Texas Food Bank to support the BackPack Program. This program helps over 8,000 school children in East Texas so they have kid-friendly foods to eat on the weekends,” said Berkley. “We greatly appreciate partnerships from businesses like Chick-fil-A as it allows us to continue our mission in East Texas to fight hunger and feed hope.”
Many East Texas children who participate in free and reduced-price school meal programs during the week face hunger on weekends and holidays, when those programs do not operate. The East Texas Food Bank BackPack Program was designed to close this weekend hunger gap for these children.
On Fridays, participating children each receive a backpack filled with nutritious, kid-friendly items such as fruit, juice, cereal bars and shelf-stable milk to help last them until Monday morning, when school meal programs resume.
Barbara Carter, Marketing Director of the Chick-fil-A Troup Highway location in Tyler, said the restaurant was happy to help.
“We are partners with the food bank and have worked with them on different projects, we became aware of the backpack program and felt this would be a wonderful program to help with,” said Carter. “We wanted to help meet a need and the food bank helps so many people. The community responded in a wonderful way and we were able to help give this donation. We are proud to partner with the East Texas Food Bank.”
Over 182,000 backpacks were distributed in the 2020 – 2021 school year at 149 partner school sites. Nearly 8,000 children were served by the BackPack Program, according to the East Texas Food Bank.
For more information, visit www.easttexasfoodbank.org.