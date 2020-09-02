Two East Texas groups are among the 15 charities that Whitehouse native and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes will be helping on his 25th birthday.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's charity, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, will host a virtual event called "Birthday with the Mahomies" on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
The East Texas Food Bank and the Mentoring Alliance are two local organizations benefiting from the fundraiser.
"Our birthday wish is to have at least 1,500 donations at a minimum of $15," the website states. "Help us reach our goal to make a difference in the lives of others."
The East Texas Food Bank serves 26 area counties and has provided food to over 200 partner agencies and food programs to help feed children, working poor and senior citizens since 1988. The food bank is also a member of Feeding America, according to the nonprofit's website.
East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said the food bank is grateful to be included as one of the beneficiaries.
“There were three great food banks selected from Patrick’s trail to success and we’re honored to represent his hometown," Cullinane said. "The donation will help us meet the increased need for food assistance due to the pandemic.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, one in five East Texans were facing food insecurity, but that number has risen to one in four. One in three children are facing food insecurity, which is up from one in four before the impact of COVID-19, according to ETFB statistics.
Mentoring Alliance is a Christ-centered ministry providing children and families in East Texas with after school programs, summer camps and mentoring relationships. The organization helps children and families in the greater Tyler area, including Tyler ISD, Whitehouse ISD and Bullard ISD.
In a statement, Mentoring Alliance said it's elated to be selected as one of the charities and this opportunity will families in need with financial aid and scholarships.
"The grant received from this event will provide an opportunity for Mentoring Alliance to bless families in need of financial aid or scholarships for our after school and summer camps programs, as well as help foster mutually transformative relationships in our mentoring program," the statement read. "Mentoring Alliance exists to mobilize godly people into the lives of kids and families, to provide tangible help and eternal hope."
The ministry completes its mission through three programs: Mentoring Alliance After School - Boys & Girls Club of East Texas, Mentoring Alliance Summer Camps and the Mentor Connect program.
More information on Mahomes' event and other charities, can be found at 15andtheMahomies.org/Birthday.
Founded in 2019, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children with a focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.