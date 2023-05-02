April 30 marks a special occasion each year in East Texas. El Día del Niño, or Children’s Day, is a Hispanic celebration to honor children.
Family and children in particular are highly valued in Mexican culture, and this is reflected in the significance of the day. For more than a decade, a local business has been uniting the community on this day.
In Tyler, Paleteria Polar owner Francisco Torres, with his wife and family, uses his business platform to bring together many local businesses owners to celebrate this special day. For 15 years, Torres has hosted the event while giving back to his community with food, toys, games and live music and most importantly celebrating with a Día de Niño festival.
The festival included giveaways, food, games, dancing and more.
The event was very well-attended, according to organizers. Torres is thankful for community support and participation, including sponsors and fellow businesses who help make the event possible.
Paleteria Polar has three locations in Tyler, including 917 S Vine Ave., 2720 W Gentry Pkwy B and 1203 E Erwin St.