To celebrate Family Literacy Month, local author Savanna Loy held a special book signing event at the Tyler Public Library where she gifted Mayor Don Warren a copy of her debut novel ReSet.
Loy, a mother of six including five foster children, said she started the book in January and worked on it after putting her kids to bed.
“I mom all day and then start work as an author once the kids are in bed and the house is quiet, normally around 11 p.m. at night,” she said. “As of July 1, my e-book was ready for pre-order. On Oct. 15, two of my kiddos' birthdays, my book went live in three formats for the states and internationally.”
Loy said she classifies her book as a modern dystopian or end of the world novel.
“A retired Army General is fed up with how corrupt his beloved America has become. After a series of unfortunate events, he has had enough. He decides the U.S. needs a makeover. He hand-selects 500 people who he feels are the absolute best morally, and everyone else dies,” she said. “He separates them into groups of 100 and retrofits them with video/audio to monitor how good they are behaving. Being bad can literally cost you your life. Two unlikely heroes must rise up and correct what has happened in an attempt to save their new town.”
Loy said she is passionate about books and used reading as a tool to escape a dark childhood and hopes to use her platform to help children who may be experiencing the same things she went through.
“Like so many others, my childhood was less than perfect. The details that happened in my childhood could be a book, which one day it will be,” she said. “Reading was an escape for me from all the bad things that happened growing up. Books didn't judge you. Books didn't hurt me. Books provided a safe outlet for me.”
“I want to get into schools, foster care agencies, and others to show kids there is an option for success. You can come from a perfect home or a broken home. You decide who you will be and what you will do, not the circumstances. I want to show them there is a better way,” Loy added.
Loy said she felt Family Literacy Month was the perfect time to hold the book signing since reading was such a therapeutic outlet for not only her but also her children.
“Sadly, I feel like a lot of children have lost their love for reading because technology has monopolized their life. I want children everywhere to find that love,” Loy said. “My own children were narcotic babies. We were told by the doctors that they might struggle educationally because of it. I began reading to each of them at a young age, and it made a world of difference in their lives. Reading is important and more people need to remind people of that.”
Loy said the city of Tyler and the library are very important to her and was thrilled to also give the library a copy of her book at the event.
“It was a no-brainer to do it at the library because I wanted to give a copy to them. Tyler is so special to me,” she said. “I got married downtown on the square, and our children have all been adopted in Smith County. We love the library and wanted my book to be there forever.”
Loy said she was overjoyed for the mayor to attend.
“I thought it was amazing that he cared enough for his community to show up and support me on his day off. It was an honor to give him a book too,” she said.
Loy hopes this is the first step of many to share her story and help others.
“This is a dream that I have had for 25 years,” she said. “I am finally able to go through with this because I truly believe there is a mass group of people that my story can help, and I want to do that.”
Loy currently has two other completed manuscripts, approximately ten outlines ready to go, and a children's book that will be out in December this year.