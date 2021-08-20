On Thursday, numerous Tyler community members came in and out of the Tyler Animal Shelter, enjoying all of the newly painted murals.
Five local artists have worked hard throughout the month of August to create six large murals throughout the shelter, helping with the goal of beautifying its interior.
Some of the artists attended the event to finish up their work and visit with people as they stopped by.
Artist Joseph Russell was excited to be at the shelter this afternoon and show off his mural of a zebra.
He was inspired by his fiancé's son, who loves zebras. Russell said that the zebra he painted for the shelter is actually a larger version of one he gave his fiancé's son on a canvas for Christmas.
He added that the shelter really liked the painting and he was excited to find out that they wanted it painted on one of their walls. He added a sunset and bush to this version of the painting to include even more color.
Russel began creating art when he went to college and decided to study it. Since then, he has grown as an artist and fallen in love with it.
Kim Craig, the artist of a large mural depicting five dogs, said she was so excited to have this opportunity.
Each of the dogs painted are ones she knows personally. She works as a dog groomer, so she was happy to paint three dogs she works with, her friend's dog and her own personal dog.
This was Craig’s first time to ever paint a mural. She said that she is so proud of how it turned out and that she was able to do something that represented the shelter so well.
The opportunity to host this paint the shelter event and show off the skills of local artists who have added so much color to the shelter is exciting, Shawn Markmane, director of animal services, said.
Each of the murals painted were chosen by shelter staff to represent the shelter and make it look more inviting for everyone who walks through the doors.
“We just want to show off the work that they’re doing, show off the shelter and what's going on here, that there's some beautification happening and also let people meet the dogs, cats and other pets that are here at this time,” Payton Weidman, Tyler public information officer, said.