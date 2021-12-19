The City of Tyler is calling all local artists to submit their original work to be considered for the new Rose Complex Conference Center.
There are two projects that artists will be considered for, said Stephanie Franklin, deputy city manager. Once the center is completed, the works chosen will be utilized for display in the Rose Conference Mosaic Panel and the Green Room Mural.
After seeing success with projects such as Beauty and the Box, Art Alley, Gallery Main Street and more, the city wanted to get local artists involved in beautifying the Rose Conference Center as well, Franklin said.
“We were really thinking about how to engage the community because this is such a big project that represents the community,” Franklin said.
Franklin said the idea is for artists to "come up with something that’s really representative of Tyler, its culture and the rose.”
The Keep Tyler Beautiful Board will be involved in the process of choosing the artist and what best represents the community. The selection committee will choose a total of two pieces.
Artists must submit their works by Jan. 15 to be considered. Franklin said this date gives artists almost 30 days to submit their work, but the city is open to feedback and the deadline could be extended.
For more information about submissions and specific requirements, contact Shelby Marvin at (903) 531-1335 or KTyB@tylertexas.com. You can also visit https://bit.ly/KTyBRCCMural .