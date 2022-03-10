A local artist recently brought his program that uses drums as a means of communication to the children at a Tyler day care.
Casey “Muze” Williams created DrumTalk to share the healing effects of music with an emphasis on drums and vibrations, and on Monday he again shared the program with students at Ebenezer DayCare Center.
“I specifically plan their lessons with drums as the focus,” said Williams, who visits Ebenezer once per quarter. “Most sessions are on memorization, counting, variations and problem-solving.”
Williams, who owns Avenue Speak, said communicating emotions focuses primarily on speech, although emotion is also communicated in non-verbal ways — from music to body language. Since the other methods are used in addition to speech, “we hypothesize that they offer something unique or supplemental that merits investigation and may have unique clinical application,” he said.
Avenue Speak is based in Tyler and offers writing workshops and mentorship services geared toward adolescent boys there and in Nacogdoches and Lufkin. DrumTalk includes a curriculum called The Rhythm Acts Project, or TRAP, which addresses cognitive, emotional and physical disabilities.
Ebenezer Daycare Center Director Brandee Overton said although the business has other occasional visitors, Williams is the only one who visits on a regular basis.
She said his program helps promote skills suited for early childhood learners and that his presence is helpful for the children where most of the staff are women.
“Not only did I feel it would be an exciting and fun experience, it has been proven that young children learn through music education,” Overton said. “Music can help young learners improve essential skills such as coordination and fine-motor development, language development, concentration and memory, and fundamental math and pre-literacy skills. Music education can also improve team-building and working in unity, as well as reinforce positive self-esteem in young children.”
She said the children enjoy the visits and that Williams is patient with the children as he works with them on rhythm and how to properly play the instruments.
Williams feels the same.
“The visits are fantastic, joyful, rhythmically stimulating, I could go on,” Williams said. "They can be a little interesting as the attention spans are always fun to work with. It is a wonderful time to let the conversation flow between the young pupils and the drums.”
For more information about Williams’ programs, visit avenuespeak.com.