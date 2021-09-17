Local artist Ingrid Horner used the COVID-19 lockdown to reignite a dream. Rather than dwelling over having to stay inside, she dedicated an entire room in her house to something she had long had a passion for — creating art.
“All my life I wanted to paint,” Horner said. “When the pandemic hit I converted a room in the house to be more serious and finally do what I love.”
Horner, who lived in Uruguay in the beginning of her life, said that while she has lived in the U.S. for the majority of her life, her roots play a part in her art.
“The thing that I love about art, especially painting, is that I lose myself in it,” Horner said. “I think it's probably the only thing that really catches my focus 100%.”
Her interest in art began as a kid when they would take siestas, or naps.
She said she never wanted to nap, so she would be given things like colors, paper, scissors and magazines to keep her busy. From then on, she knew she loved to create and use her hands.
Today, Horner would define her style of painting as geometric and very colorful. She added this seems to come from her Spanish roots because the culture tends to use a lot of bright colors.
“I tend to go for bright, vibrant colors,” she said. “I am fascinated by the power and the symbolism in color and the connection we make with colors as human beings.”
While she realized her passion for creating early on, Horner did not begin painting seriously until she was 60 years old. She said her journey with art is a testament that no matter what age people can rekindle an old passion or begin a new one.
She added through everything her husband has been her biggest supporter. It is because of him and his help in life and with her projects she was able to pursue art full-time.
Today, Horner’s artwork can be seen all over Tyler as a part of the Keep Tyler Beautiful and reviving downtown initiatives. Some of her pieces can be seen at the alley mural downtown and several parks.
A recent piece she created was a mural on the Bergfeld Park restrooms. She worked on the piece for six weeks and presented a completed design of numerous flowers across the side, beautifying the building.
“I had neighbors come out from their homes across the street and tell me that they liked it,” Horner said. “That’s nice for people who live there and have to see it all the time.”
As a less geometric piece, Horner said that it was out of her comfort zone. Regardless, she said she took it as a learning experience and it was great to be able to push herself. Horner believes that you learn something from every piece you do, be it about art or just life.
Horner continues to pursue projects for the city of Tyler whenever she can. She loves to be a part of beautifying the city and showing support for the community through her art.
“The thing I love about Tyler is that they give opportunities to people of all skill levels and ages, some as young as 13 or 14,” Horner said. “That's wonderful for them to start that early.”
One of Horner’s pieces will be converted to a canvas to be displayed at the Arcadia Art Show on Oct. 1. Those interested in seeing Horner’s work and other local artists can come to the event at 121 North Spring Ave. from 5 to 8 p.m.
To learn more about the art show visit artshowtyler.com. To see more of Horner’s work, people can follow Ingrid Horner Art on Facebook or Instagram.