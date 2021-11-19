JACKSONVILLE — Judy Seamands’ art can be seen throughout Jacksonville and surrounding areas, and now there’s a chance for some artists to incorporate her vision into their own concepts.
The owner of WallWork by Judy has been creating art in the area since 2007, and her works can be seen in and on local businesses like the American Freedom Museum, Brook Hill School, Commerce Street Drafthouse and others.
Seamands, who says her love of art stretches back to when she became old enough to start drawing, took her work to Tyler for a demonstration for Palette of the Roses prior to the Texas Rose Festival. During the demonstration, she showed a technique that involves melting crayons to drip the colored wax onto various surfaces. She calls the technique, “Craie on Surfaces.”
“Art has been an interest and in my life since I was young enough to start drawing,” she said. “I was fortunate enough to have been in school when the ‘arts’ were important and classes were available to take.”
Seamands says her studio, filled with art of all mediums, is her sanctuary and creative space.
Once a week, currently on Wednesdays, Seamands opens that sanctuary to let other artists to come in and, for a modest fee, create whatever they like. Participants in the class, which she calls “open art nite,” can also put their own personal twist on a piece.
“My art studio is my city ‘she shed,’ my creative domain offering original art, ‘up scaling’ of almost anything, picture framing,” she said. “On certain nights it is a creative refuge for people to come and be productive, to learn, to experiment, to share time and ideas with.”
The classes have produced diverse pieces on surfaces that some might finding surprising.
“We’ve created quirky art pieces using everything from traditional canvas to hats to jean jackets to trash cans and even gourds,” Seamands said. “I have a full art department in my studio and knowledge base that I am able to share with people — mediums other than just acrylic paint, like mosaics, ceramics, sculpting, shards and more.”
Seamands also said art is important in cities like Jacksonville.
“A small community like this dearly needs opportunities like this to create, socialize and be entertained,” she said. “Someone has to be aggressive about it. Every community needs the arts — arts of some shape or form, style or content.”
For more information, email Seamands at wallworkbyjudy@gmail.com or call (903) 360-4250.