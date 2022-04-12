Public art has become more prevalent throughout East Texas, and one local artist is using the genre locally to spread positivity.
Odessa Helm, who recently left jobs at Tyler Junior College and UT Tyler as a sign language interpreter, began painting full-time in September when the demand for her work began to increase.
Helm said she has loved art for as long as she can remember and is particularly drawn to art in public spaces.
“I absolutely love public art. It can make such an impact on your mood for the day. I love the idea that just adding a mural to a wall can make someone stop and enjoy the moment,” Helm said. “That is what keeps me coming back to the public art space. Public art is what can define a town or business. It can enhance the culture and identity in such an impactful way.”
Helm said creating a mural normally starts with a meeting.
“I normally start the process by having a meeting about what the business has in mind for their mural. From there, I give them two to four drawing options,” she said. “We then fine tune and get things just right for them. After that I can start the painting process. It normally takes about a month from the initial meeting to mural completion.”
Helm got her start with murals by painting in downtown Tyler’s Art Alley. She said since then, she has noticed an increase in art in East Texas, which she loves.
“Because of the growing art in East Texas, I am able to do it full-time. If it weren’t for this shift, I don’t believe I would have had this opportunity,” she said.
Gallery Main Street Director Amber Varona, who contacted Helm about painting a mural for Visit Tyler, has also seen art grow in popularity locally.
“Being involved with Downtown Tyler and Gallery Main Street, I have seen the growth of Tyler’s art community. It has been amazing to see the amount of talent in Tyler and the eagerness to get involved and find collaborative and beneficial ways to improve our community through art,” Varona said. “Many groups and businesses have started galleries, pop ups, art walks, vendor opportunities, and it is just wonderful to see the creative side of Tyler.”
Varona first saw Helm’s work after a call for artists in support of Art Alley.
“Her flowers were beautiful, and we knew we wanted our mural to be focused around roses,” Varona said. “She had great communication during the process, very quick turnaround time and a polished style.”
Sarah Campbell, owner of Lost Sheep Coffee in Bullard, said she saw the work Helm had done at coffee shops in neighboring cities and fell in love with the idea.
“I saw her work at the Foundry Coffeehouse in Tyler and at Neighbors Coffee in Jacksonville,” Campbell said. “I think her work is absolutely amazing. It's precise, full of color and the designs she creates are incredible.”
She, too, agreed art in public places can have a huge impact on a town, its residents, and visitors.
“I feel it's important to have artwork in public places because it's uplifting to everyone who sees it and it tells you a bit about the town you're in and the people who live there,” Campbell said. “I feel like Odessa's art brought love, light, and a unique touch to our space at Lost Sheep. ”
She said Helm's art "is bringing so much joy to East Texas."
Helm said she hopes her work brings a smile and spreads positivity.
“When I am painting a new mural, I think the excitement the community expresses is so telling of how impactful public art really is. I think it’s great for our mental health as well. Being able to take a minute from our busy day to just breathe and enjoy something like public art is so important,” Helm said. “I want to make good quality murals accessible to small businesses and continue to spread positivity through art here in East Texas.”
You can see Helm’s work at places such as Visit Tyler, Woldert Park, The Foundry and Caldwell Arts Academy as well as spots in Palestine, Bullard, Jacksonville, and Rusk.
For information about business murals, call (903) 530-1487 or email odessahelmart@gmail.com.