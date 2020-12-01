Tyler local Bill McFarlin is no stranger to the spotlight. As a dog trainer, he toured around Texas with his orange and white Brittany spaniel pup, who performed tricks in schools, hospitals and even on TV.
Since then, he has served as a long-term advocate of Pets Fur People, a no-kill shelter, and has found creative ways to fundraise for his furry friends.
This year, McFarlin is dreaming big as he has made it to the semi-finals of a national competition to win a top-tier motorcycle made from scratch by the Orange County Chopper Crew as seen on the reality TV show, "American Chopper."
If he wins the competition, McFarlin said he will paint the motorcycle orange in memory of his beloved spaniel, Star, and use it as a way to raise funds for Pets Fur People for a period of time.
Then, he will gift it to the shelter and allow them to auction it off and use the funds to support local pets in need.
“This Thursday is the cut line,” McFarlin said. “I’ve gotta make the top five in order to make it to the finals and I’m currently in ninth. I’ve gotta make it Thursday or I won’t qualify for the final round.”
According to the contest’s official website, not only will the winner receive the custom built bike, they will also be featured in an upcoming episode of "American Chopper" with Paul Teutul Sr. and his crew, and will be displayed on the cover of Cycle Source Magazine. The funds will then support the Hudson Valley SPCA, a no-kill shelter in New York.
When McFarlin first signed up to participate in the competition, he said a friend asked him what he would do if he won.
He jokingly replied that he would show the bike off to all of his buddies. The question stuck with him however, and his creative wheels started churning.
After some time and consideration, his plan to support Pets Fur People was born. As a life-long animal lover and member of the board of directors for the shelter, he felt he could use the opportunity to impact local pets.
“My mother is 93 years old,” McFarlin said. “She will tell you they took basket off my bicycle so I wouldn’t bring home another puppy. My dad raised and trained bird dogs, and my addiction to dogs came from that. They will always be your best buddy. They don’t give advice, don’t ask for anything, all they want is a pat on the head, food, water, and a place to sleep, and to lick your face and hug your neck.”
McFarlin has raised and trained many beloved dogs, however his best friend and performance partner Star left a special mark on his heart.
The chemistry and charisma between Star and McFarlin birthed many unforgettable opportunities for the duo, including serving as the opening act for country singer and Lindale native Miranda Lambert several times.
“Star had a great personality and look, and she learned a whole bunch of tricks,” he said with a chuckle. “A trick we did with kids is, I’d put a real tasty treat on their shoe. I’d say, ‘take two steps forward Star’ and she would take two steps forward. Then I would tell her to touch the treat, and she would touch it. I’d talk to her a little bit and she’d be drooling. I’d say, ‘oh I forgot about your treat! You can eat it’, and finally she would eat it.”
During the same show, the pup would leave the crowd belly laughing as McFarlin “accidentally” dropped her favorite toy on the ground — his hat.
“After performing so many tricks and being so obedient, she would take off with my hat and haul it off into the crowd. One time she traded it for a piece of pizza. She was quite the clown, had a great personality. That was Star,” he said, his voice filled with emotion.
Although her name was Star, McFarlin lovingly referred to her as “orange dog.” Although he said the odds are not currently in his favor, he hopes the Tyler community will band together to help his vision of raising funds with the orange motorcycle prize a reality.
To participate in the last chance to vote for McFarlin, visit dreamchopper.com/2020/bill-r-mcfarlin.