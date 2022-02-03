An East Texas animal welfare group is reminding residents to be sure to care for their pets in unusually cold weather in the region and that a recent law means animals must have shelter.
The SPCA of East Texas said in a statement on its Facebook page that pets “have to have shelter from the cold and rain” and referenced a law that went into effect Jan. 18 that makes it illegal to retrain a dog during severe weather conditions. The requirement is in effect during heat advisories, freezing temperatures and other types of severe weather.
Smith County and other areas in the region have been under a National Weather Service-issued Winter Storm Warning since Thursday morning. A wintry mix of precipitation remains in the area through Thursday night with temperatures expected to dip as low as 21 degrees.
The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act also requires owners to provide outdoor dogs with adequate shelter and access to drinkable water. The law defines adequate shelter as three sides of a roof where the animal can stand up and turn around to lay down in a natural position. Accessible drinking water must be more than puddle water.
In the post, the SPCA said, “If you can’t keep them warn outside, bring them inside” and “if you can’t find a dog house, call us.”
Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh previously said the new law is important and will be enforced.
"It's a law that is on the books so, yes, if we are called we will respond and act accordingly. It's very important to keep our animals safe during cold weather. This law makes it mandatory," he said.
People found in violation of the law face a maximum fine of $500. Repeat offenders could face a misdemeanor charge.
To contact SPCA of East Texas, visit spcaeasttx.com. To contact the Smith County Animal Shelter, call (903) 266-4303.