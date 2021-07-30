As members of the Francis family in Tyler were being honored on Friday at the Texas African American Museum, Marvie Lee Francis reflected on his time in the military.
He was drafted into the Army in 1959.
“I was drafted, it wasn’t my choice. I went to Germany and France. I enjoyed my duty, I really did,” Marvie Francis said. “I went to a lot of places I would have never seen had I not been drafted.
“I thank God for drafting me and the experience I had serving our country. I just love the service and I was able to come back to my family,” he added.
For Marvie Francis, it was his first visit to the museum as he was one of 87 honored during the “Return of the Buffalo Soldiers East Texas Tour Weekend” at the museum on W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
“This is a great event and a great idea,” said Marvie Francis. “This is the first time I’ve been to the museum and it’s really great for Texas and Tyler.”
Henry M. Francis talked about serving in the Army and in the same place in France his father, Milton Francis Sr., served during World War I.
When Henry Francis returned from serving, his father opened up about his time in World War I.
“Oh yes, when I got back home, we talked about it. He was in the grave registration area. His job was to bury those who died, we talked about it many times,” he said. “I think this is really nice what the museum is doing to recognize those who put their lives on the line.”
As children went through the museum and then took part in activities on the museum lawn, Texas African American Museum Executive Director Gloria Mays Washington was doing interviews and talking to those being honored.
“This has been a lifting of euphoria. It’s awesome, it’s great to see some many different individuals here at the Texas African American Museum,” Washington said. “People of different caliber, law enforcement, city council, first responders and a lot of veterans.
“We are honoring the past and those who are still with us. We are so happy the state of Texas sent down their Buffalo Soldier program,” Washington continued. “Once they leave, they are going to leave the set up with us, so if you did not see it today, you can come over on a Friday or Saturday and view the Buffalo Soldier display.”
The Texas Parks and Wildlife put on a Buffalo Soldiers Program as well and set up the exhibit. Davon Ferguson, Ms. Juneteenth Queen 2021, was also taking photos and honoring veterans.
The 87 honored were military veterans, military personnel and members of law enforcement, the Masons, Custom Truckers and the East Texas Veterans Association of Warriors.
Those honored Friday were, from the Masons, Archie Smith, Gary Newman, Clyde Sanders, Sharp Fields, Tommy Caldwell, Cedric Jones, Calvin Johnson, William N. Fields, Melvin T. Williams, Carlist Brinkley, Billy Minor, Malachi Dews, Earnest Dews, Anthony Turner, Willie Mims, Kevin Hampton, Byron Davis, Sr., Wendell Jackson, Cedric T. Howard and Lance McCormick.
East Texas Veterans Association of Warriors honored were, Julia Lewis, James Lewis, Kelly Wishart, Douglas Wishart, Allen Raymond, Cherlynn Wheeler, Elizabeth Kendrick, George Munn, Yvonne Munn, Jerry Cooper, Jimmy Douglas, Kathryn Sherfield, Johnnie Powell, LaRhonda Hamilton, Lee Kendrick, Mattie Buchanan, Rufus Dews, Shelton Riggins, Dr. Shirley McKellar, Waymon Stewart, Alfred Tennyson and Nicole Henderson.
Members of the Custom Truckers honored were Lee A. Thomas, Mike Wallace, Darrell Hawkins, Paul Foster, Terry Henson, Frank Watson, Henry Asberry, Clarence E. Shackelford, Dr. Mary Payton, Sherman Harper, Jesse McLeadon, Johnny M. Johnson, Nicole Anderson, E. J. Johnson, Bobby Mobley, Quince Baker, Henry M. Francis, Marvie Lee Francis, Gary L. Choice, Sr., Pauline Peevy Barnes, Kenneth Ray Moore, Adell Wallace, Elijah Riley, Rick Valentine, Laverence Scott, Morris Boson and Dennis Edwards.
Honored from Baxter Street COTLG-PGT were Sandra Bell, Ray Adams, Kenneth Crain, Richard Scott and Edward Scott.
Law enforcement honored were Curtis E. Traylor, LaQuenda Banks and Gary Pinkerton.
CommUNITY Service Award for Executive Director went to Tammy Prater for 22 Years as the executive director of the American Red Cross.
Honored posthumously were Milton Francis, Sr., Simon Moore, Jr., the Rev. Cleveland L. Mason, Sr., Andrew D. Christopher, Sr., Andrew R. Melontree, Sr. and Herbert B. Washington.