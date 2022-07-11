The majority of Texans have been asked to conserve their power usage during peak hours today.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said although no system-wide outages are expected at this time, residents and businesses shouldn't use major appliances and should turn up their thermostat from 2 to 8 p.m.
How is the state's power grid holding up?
Below is an updated graphic of current power supply and demand
12 p.m. noon
11:30 a.m.
10:50 a.m.
- The solid purple line represents the historical committed capacity (the amount of power that was available from online generating units)
- The turquoise line represents the historical system demand (the amount of power used)
- The purple shaded portion represents the amount of quick start capacity forecast to be available in the near future. Quick start capacity is provided by generating units that can come online within 10 minutes of receiving ERCOT notice. These generating units are tested to ensure their quick start capability.
- The dotted turquoise line represents the forecasted future demand
The grid's forecast demand is expected to be more than 79,671 today, which would set a record.
As of 11 a.m., there was enough power for current demand with just under 4,000 megawatts of operating reserves.
According to the Texas Tribune, an ERCOT spokesperson said today that it does not expect rolling blackouts this week.
ERCOT services most all of Texas, including Smith, Cherokee, Henderson, Rusk, Van Zandt and Wood counties.