The Tyler Morning Telegraph is following severe weather and will update this story as potential watches or warnings are issued. Be sure to refresh your browser for the latest information.

10:40 a.m. NWS issues special weather statement for other areas of East Texas including Tyler and Noonday.

10:30 a.m. Statement from Tyler ISD: "We are monitoring the weather situation. If there is any need to change the dismissal process due to weather, we will let you know as soon as possible via text, our website, and our social media channels."

10:12 a.m. A tornado watch has been issued for Smith County until 6 p.m. tonight.

10:08 a.m. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement until 10:45 a.m. for some portions of Smith County including Chapel Hill, Bullard, Whitehouse, Troup and Arp. For these areas, NWS recommends seeking shelter in a sturdy structure due to threats of wind up to 40 mph and penny-sized hail.