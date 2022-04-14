Editor's Note: This story will be routinely updated with new information. Please be sure to refresh your browser for the latest.

A powerful storm hit East Texas on Tuesday night, causing tens of thousands of power outages, numerous downed trees and extensive damage.

It will take at least two weeks to completely clear all the debris in Tyler, officials said. Thousands have seen their power restored but others remain in the dark.

Did the storm cause any damage at your home? Send us your photos and any information to news@tylerpaper.com .

LIVE UPDATES:

FRIDAY

9:30 a.m. Only nine Oncor customers in Smith County remain without power. The previously estimated time for restoration was noon today, but Oncor's outage map currently states the restoration time is unknown.

THURSDAY

6 p.m. Oncor has restored power to tens of thousands of home across East Texas. At this time, 1,014 customers in Smith County remain without power. Oncor estimates power to be restored to these homes by noon Friday.

3 p.m. Chilton Avenue at 4th Street and 5th Street in Tyler remain closed.

2:45 p.m. The National Weather Service of Shreveport sent a survey team to investigate storm damage in the Azalea District in Tyler today. The team's preliminary report shows that a tornado did not hit that area of the city. Extensive damage seen in the neighborhood was the result of powerful, straight-line winds of up to 100 mph, according to NWS. The complete preliminary survey report is not yet available online.

2:30 p.m. At this time, 2,316 Smith County ONCOR customers still have not had their power restored.

10:45 a.m. All Smith County roads have been cleared of trees and are open to drivers.

9:30 a.m. Tens of thousands of Oncor customers have had their power restored, but at least 2,906 Smith County customers remain without power. View the latest outages at stormcenter.oncor.com .

6 a.m. Tyler ISD's Bell Elementary School and the surrounding neighborhood is still without power. Oncor is still working to get power restored to the area. Classes are canceled today for Bell Elementary School only, according to the district.

WEDNESDAY

10:55 p.m. At this time, 5,384 Oncor customers in Smith County remain without power. There is no definite time of estimated restoration.

6:55 p.m. The City of Tyler said multiple parks have damage, including Bergfeld, PT Cole, Rose Hill Cemetery, Rose Rudman Trail, Douglas, Lindsey and Winters.

"We ask for patience as we continue to cleanup all our parks that were affected by the recent storms. We were still in the process of cleaning up the damage from the previous storm and then last night added more devastation. Our crews are working hard trying to get things cleaned up for you to use safely again," the city said.

5:35 p.m. More homes are seeing power restored in Smith County. At this time, 7,910 Oncor customers remain without power.

5:05 p.m. The City of Tyler said minor injuries were reported after a tree fell on the driver of a car near the intersection of South Donnybrook Avenue and Troup Highway. No other injuries were reported, according to the city.

The city's street department estimates it taking up to two weeks to get all the limbs, trees and other debris cleared from the roadways and rights-of-way.

Half of the 90 reported downed trees have been cleared from roadways, but the others cannot be removed until Oncor assesses the downed power lines tangled in the trees, the city said.

DETOURS IN CITY OF TYLER

South Chilton Avenue and West 4th and 5th Street

Eastbound traffic will detour to South Robertson Avenue, Sunnybrook Drive, Old Jacksonville Highway and South Broadway Avenue before returning to East Fifth Street.

Westbound traffic will detour to South Broadway Avenue, Old Jacksonville Highway, Sunnybrook Drive, and South Vine Avenue before returning to East Fourth Street.

Troup Highway and South Donnybrook Avenue

Southbound traffic on South Donnybrook Avenue will detour to East Ninth Street, South Wall Avenue, Troupe Highway, New Copeland Road, East Seagal Street and back to South Donnybrook Avenue.

Northbound traffic will detour to East Seagal Street, New Copeland Road, South Wall Avenue, East Ninth Street and back to South Donnybrook Avenue.

Residents are asked to drive with caution, slow down and avoid areas where trees and power lines are down. Motorists are asked not to remove traffic cones placed across roadways due to safety concerns.

5 p.m. Smith County still has the most Oncor power outages in the utility company's service area, now at 9,653. However, crews have made significant headway as at least 20,000 outages were previously reported in the county due to Tuesday night's storm.

4:45 p.m. Smith County Roads 1104, 2212 (Surrey Trail) and 3123 (Blanche Street) have trees down but are open. County roads that remain closed due to downed power lines include: 168, 1178, 246, 2255, and 353.

4:15 p.m. Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh tells us Chilton Avenue at 4th Street and 5th Street remains closed at this time. That intersection also remains without power to its traffic signals.

All other traffic signals in the city are operational by generator or with flashing lights.

2:20 p.m. Tyler ISD says it has a plan if weather is still severe during normal dismissal times.

"If the weather is still severe during normal dismissal times, we will hold the students inside for safety and delay buses. Each campus will make the call according to the weather situation in that part of town," the district said. Read more here.

2 p.m. The City of Tyler said at least 30 of the 90 fallen trees reported down in Tyler have been cleared at this time. At least 45 of the 90 downed trees or limbs are in power lines, according to Jeff Kirt, city stormwater foreman.

1:47 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Smith County, and other counties including Cherokee and Rusk until 2:45 p.m.

11:30 a.m. CBS19 meteorologist Chandlor Jordan tells us a second line of thunderstorms will clear out of East Texas by 6 p.m. But it's important to remain weather aware as the storm approaches the Tyler area around 3 p.m. this afternoon. Read more details about the upcoming forecast here.

11 a.m. Smith County county roads that remain closed due to downed trees or power lines include: 168, 1178, 246, 2255, and 353.

County roads that have reopened: 122, 178, 196, 1141, 2191, 211, 235, 35, 384, 363, 3104, 3107, 370, 3100, 3111, 313, 370, 378, 380, 384, 413, 433, 489, 490, 469 and 411.

10:34 a.m. Tornado watch issued for Smith County and other areas of East Texas until 5 p.m. Other counties under the watch include Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Titus and Upshur.

10:30 a.m. City of Tyler says an out-of-state company is looking into the failure of its sirens Tuesday night. Click here to read the full story.

8:35 a.m. City of Tyler says the storm last night caused many trees to fall into roadways and onto power lines causing widespread power outages and blocked roads. The following are the primary intersections still not functioning:

• Frankston Highway/Loop 323 the signal lights are out. Officers are in the roadway directing traffic.

• E. Gentry Boulevard/Beckham Avenue the signal lights are out. Officers are in the roadway directing traffic.

• Chilton Avenue at 4th Street and 5th Street is CLOSED. Trees and power lines are down in the road and this area.

• Chilton Avenue/Old Jacksonville Highway the signal light is out

Most of the Azalea District, Old Bullard Road and Old Jacksonville Highway (inside of Loop 323) have been affected, according to the city. There are almost 90 reports of trees down or power lines down all over the city. Please take alternate routes, slow down and avoid these areas if possible.

Updates will come as intersections and roads open.

8 a.m. Thousands remain without power across East Texas, including about 15,000 in Smith County. Oncor has no estimate for restoration at this time. Read the latest update from Oncor here.

6 a.m. Schools begin to announce delays or closures. See the latest here.

TUESDAY

11:42 p.m. There are at least 24,386 Oncor customers in Smith County who remain without power. View the latest outages across East Texas here.

10:15 p.m. The severe weather East Texas experienced tonight has moved into Louisiana but flash flood warnings are being issued for portions of the region. Use caution and do not drive through flooded roadways.

Local hospital receives damage but is fully operational

10:10 p.m. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Tyler released a statement about the damage seen at the hospital. Spokesperson William Knous said the hospital saw only "minor cosmetic damage, with no injuries reported and no structural or safety issues."

"The clinical and security teams temporarily enacted our severe weather procedures in order to maintain the safety of our patients, visitors and associates," Knous said. "The hospital is currently fully operational on generator power and we are working with the appropriate authorities to restore active service as soon as possible, however our high-quality patient care remains uninterrupted."

9:43 p.m. Tornado warning canceled for Henderson, Van Zandt, Rains and Hopkins counties. Tornado watch canceled for Franklin, Wood, Upshur, Gregg and Titus counties.

City of Tyler urges caution

9:30 p.m. Statement from the City of Tyler: "Officers with the Tyler Police Department are currently responding to numerous calls related to the weather. The City of Tyler’s street and signal departments have been notified of intersections without power and trees down in the roadway. ONCOR has been notified of power outages as well. Officers are in the process placing temporary traffic control devices at intersections with power outages and barricades on roadways with trees or powerlines down. Drivers are highly encouraged to drive with caution due to trees and debris in the roadway. Drivers are to also treat intersections normally controlled by a traffic light as a four-way stop."

9:03 p.m. Harrison, Panola and Rusk counties under a tornado warning until 9:45 p.m.

9:02 p.m. 30,000 ONCOR customers without power in Smith County. About 5,000 or 6,000 more without power in other areas of East Texas. See the full outage map here.

9 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warning continues until 9:30 p.m. for southeastern Smith, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Upshur, Camp, Gregg and Cherokee counties.

8:55 p.m. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks tells our news partners at CBS19 that first responders are on the scene of several trees and power lines down. Brooks said at least one house was struck by a fallen tree along with other reports of damage from the severe weather.

8:36 p.m. Tornado warning issued for Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties until 9:15 p.m.

8:32 p.m. New severe thunderstorm warning expanded to Gregg, Rusk, Wood and Smith counties until 8:45 p.m. with winds possible of up to 70 mph, NWS says.

8:26 p.m. Tornado warning canceled for Smith, Upshur and Gregg counties.

8:25 p.m. UT Health reportedly on generator power due to outage, according to CBS19. Several more outages reported in Tyler.

8:20 p.m. NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Cherokee, Angelina, Nacogdoches and Rusk counties until 9:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Storm cell approaching intersection 271 and I-20 in Tyler.Large hail falling on Loop 323 near Highway 31. Storm capable of producing a tornado located near Hawkins. Severe weather is now heading toward the Gladewater, Gilmer area. Kilgore residents advised to get to safe place now.

8:09 p.m. Several power outages reported in Tyler.

8:05 p.m. Possible tornado on the ground in Tyler, CBS19 reports. NWS will need to survey to confirm any possible tornadoes.

7:58 p.m. Tornado warning issued for Tyler until 8:45 p.m. Smith, Upshur and Wood are all under the tornado warning.

7:46 p.m. NWS issues a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:45 p.m. for Tyler and surrounding areas including Henderson, Kilgore, Whitehouse, Bullard, Troup, Overton, Gladewater, Winona, Hawkins, parts of Northern Jacksonville, Concord, Cuney and Pritchett. "This storm will contain wind gusts up to 70 mph," according to NWS. These areas could also see penny-sized hail at this time.

7:38 p.m. Special weather statement issued by NWS for areas of East Texas including Mineola and Lindale until 8:15 p.m. The impacts could be 40 mph winds and half-inch hail. NWS advises getting to a safe, sturdy structure.

7:34 p.m. National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 2 a.m. for Smith County and surrounding East Texas counties.

7:14 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Van Zandt, Rains and Anderson and Henderson until 8:15 and 8:30 p.m.

6 p.m. Anthony tells the Tyler Morning Telegraph news team that he advises residents to take warnings seriously. Read more about the difference between a watch and a warning, where you should shelter for safety and more here.

4:19 p.m. National Weather Service issues tornado watch until 11 p.m. for Henderson, Anderson and Van Zandt counties.