In 2019, June Cheatham, Chair of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, knew the slogan LIVE, LOVE TYLER! would be fun for the chamber and residents.
As a pandemic hit, slogan was about the spirit of local businesses that were forced closed, opened and thrived again. It was the slogan for residents who volunteered, donated time and money and supported the healthcare workers and first responders.
At the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting on Thursday at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, she talked about the theme.
"Live, Love Tyler, little did any of us know, last year at this time, what we would be challenged with," Cheatham said. "Yet what an awesome opportunity to experience our fabulous community and bring 'LIVE LOVE TYLER' to life! Last year I stated that 'to love Tyler is to love its people, to commit to its people.' This is what and who we have celebrated today…those who are committed to the people of Tyler!"
As for her time as chair, Cheatham said, "It has been such an honor to serve as chair this yea. I must publicly thank those who helped make this possible! My wonderful, quiet, and very supportive husband, Tracy, who whispers a prayer for me every morning! The awesome management team of EyeCare Associates who kicked in extra the many times I was busy with chamber activities, and, the physicians of EyeCare Associates, my employers, who were supportive in the midst of our own navigation of the pandemic. I give my greatest appreciation to the Lord Jesus Christ who displayed the ultimate commitment of LOVE, and where my daily strength lies."
Henry Bell remains the president of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, and Roy Martinez will take over Cheatham as the 20-21 chamber chairman.
Martinez said, "I’m humbled to serve as Chair for such a great organization in the best state and best city."
Martinez also looked back on 2020.
"What a year we have all had? The world has been challenged as we all know and have all felt. This community, Tyler and our surrounding communities, continue to show resilience," he said. "This was evidenced by the wonderful organizations and people we have recognized this afternoon. There is more that still lies ahead but as the author Robert Frost stated, 'The best way out, is always through.' This is the mindset of your Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, its dedicated staff and board members."
Martinez emphasized the Live Love Tyler slogan and said the chamber mission will continue to be enhancing the business environment, enhancing the economic well-being and enhancing the quality of life for the Tyler area.
"This mission is not only to be in times when the sun is in our face and wind at our backs but it is our duty to fulfill this mission for you, our members at all times," Martinez said. "As the business environment has changed the Chamber will still provide benefits, in the form of advocacy, education and networking for our members.
"Advocacy is what we as a Chamber do on behalf of our members: giving them a voice in legislative matters at the local, state and federal level. The Chamber provides education with informative webinars, lunch-n-learns and newsletters," Martinez continued. "Probably the more obvious is the networking just as we are doing today. We know the best way to conduct business and grow your business is doing it with the good people we know. As our world continues to change, let us continue through as we LIVE, LOVE TYLER."
Mayor-elect Don Warren also spoke at the ceremony, and said he will work closely with the chamber and the economic development council. He thanked outgoing chamber and economic development board president and CEO Tom Mullins. A video was shown that outlined the years of success stories under Mullins’ leadership.
A video, narrated by CBS-19's Dana Hughey, highlighted Mullins' 31 years of service.
"Due to the pandemic and up to this point, we have been unable to publicly recognize the one and only Tom Mullins," said Cheatham.