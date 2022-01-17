RUSK – Rusk residents will soon be able to experience an authentic ‘taste of Mexico’ without ever having to leave the area. Little Mexico Plaza is set to open its doors mid-February and will offer a local Mexican vibe.
Owner Jennifer Pacheco, who also owns For the Love of Nutrition, said the inspiration behind opening the business was a combination of her love for food and a need she saw in the community.
“Food is definitely my love language and I saw a need for fun Mexican street food here in Rusk. I missed going to my favorite spot in Jacksonville and have always wanted to open a business that combined all my passions,” Pacheco said. “Little Mexico Plaza and For the Love of Nutrition is the culmination of all that brings me joy.”
The business, set to open Feb. 17, will offer ready to eat foods that are traditionally Mexican treats or street food, a game room and a party room that can be rented out for special events.
“We will have a limited menu starting out and plan to expand as we go along,” Pacheco said.
Pacheco hopes the importance of friends and family gathering in the Mexican culture will shine through at the Plaza.
“There is definitely a need for a safe, clean, fun space to host events and also, a place for our youth to play while the adults spend time together, catching up,” she said. “When it’s too hot or too wet or you’re tired of being in the house, I hope people will come on over to Little Mexico Plaza and let the kids play, have some snacks and take a break.”
“I want this to be a full immersion experience for those that have never been to Mexico and my hope is that it feels like a little piece of home for those that are so far from it,” Pacheco continued.
She also hopes to hold traditional Mexican celebrations at the Plaza such as Dia de Muertos, Dia de los Reyes Magos, Las Posadas and more.
Pacheco said her oldest son will be Little Mexico Plaza’s general manager and a close friend will be working as event coordinator and marketing manager.
Little Mexico Plaza is located at 581 South Dickinson Drive. Hours of operation upon opening will be Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The party room, which includes designated restrooms, will be available any day of the week with a reservation.
Pacheco said summer hours will be added and regular hours could be extended based on community interest.
For more information, visit the Little Mexico Plaza Facebook page.