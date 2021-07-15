Little League teams are just two tournaments away from representing Texas in Williamsport, and that road continues Saturday in Tyler at Faulkner Park.
The 2021 Texas East State Baseball Tournament opening ceremonies will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and the first game is at 5 p.m.
Games will be played from July 17 to July 25.
The Major's Division is the most popular division of Little League with kids mostly ages 11 and 12 because of the televised international tournament (this year it will just be the United States). Little League has seven levels of all-stars for kids ages 8 to 18.
Tyler will be hosting four of those levels, Minors (ages 8-to 10), 9-10-11 all-stars, Majors and Junior League (ages 13-14, played on a regulation field).
The winners will advance to the Southwest Region championships in Waco from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14 and the final Major Division team will go to Williamsport, Pa., for the Little League World Series August 19 to Aug. 29.
Texas Little League State Coordinator Joe Patterson has been a Little league volunteer for 36 years. He will be at the opening ceremonies for games at El Campo on Friday and Tyler on Saturday.
"Everything is going good. Tyler is ready, everything is lined up," Patterson said. "I'm looking forward to the ceremony."
The season for Patterson starts in February and he has worked from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on some days as a volunteer. He said the mission statement behind Little League keeps him going.
"The state tournament is just a successful conclusion to the season. What keeps me going is the Little League program. I like what it stands for," Patterson said. "It's not about winning and making the pro's. The goal is to make these kids successful citizens. If the kids can make it through where you win some and lose some, it's how you adjust to both of those sides that count. We want kids who contribute to their community.
In 36 years, I haven't taken a break and kids who become good citizens in their communities keeps me motivated," Patterson added. He is a past board member of Little League International. He said the team that makes it to Williamsport "is a winner. Williamsport is the mecca. But there, there is no such thing as a winner or a loser. If you make it there, you are a winner."
The four teams playing at Faulkner Park in the Majors Division on Field 5 will be Washington County Little League (Section 1), Port Neches Little League (Section 2), Pearland East Little League (Section 3) and Needville Little League (Section 4).
The first two rounds of games will be played at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The final games of the Majors bracket are on Tuesday, July 20.
The 8-9-10 division will be on Field 7, the 9-10-11 will be on Field 7 and the Junior Division will be on Field 3.
After the opening ceremonies, the ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by 2021 Kansas City Royals draft pick Parker Bates, a Tyler Lee graduate and All-America at Louisiana Tech. Bates was selected in the ninth round by the Royals as the centerfielder was the 259th overall pick.
Bates finished with a program-record 226 games played in a LA Tech uniform. During his record-breaking game, he went 3-for-4 day at the plate with three RBI, a home run. For his career, Bates hit .309 career batting average with 169 runs scored, 243 hits, 32 home runs, 49 doubles, six triples and a program-record 45 HBPs. In the outfield, he committed just two errors over five seasons and 226 games. Bates did not commit an error in his final 79 games, which included all 62 games in 2021 and all 17 contests in 2020.
During the opening ceremonies, Little League officials will thank the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department employees for their work on the field.
All teams will be recognized as well.
The Junior League teams are Lufkin Little League of Section 1, West End Little League of Section 2, West University Little League of Section 3 and Needville Little League of Section 4.
The 9-, 10-, 11-year-old teams are, Section 1: Lufkin Little League, Section 2: Bridge City Little League, Section 3: Pearland East Little League and Section 4: New Braunfels Little League.
The 8- 9- and 10-year-old teams are Section 1: Washington County Little League, Section 2: Bridge City Little League, Section 3: Bellaire Little League and Section 4: Needville Little League.
The Texas East State Baseball Tournament Director is Shane Hurley, Running Junior League Baseball is Tom Edge, Major Division is Danny Harrington, 9-11 is Richard Atterberry and 8-10 is Carlos Davila.
Some of the volunteer umpires and evaluators who will be recognized include John Paul (Texas East State Baseball Umpire in Chief), Doug Pfaffenberger (Texas East State Baseball Assistant Umpire in Chief Umpire), Mel Land, Charlie Sweetin, Traci Duez, Jon Gregory, Charles Williamson, Edward Zalewski, Rodger Moss, Larry Friedenberg, Kevin Mc Clory, Bryan Mulhollan, Eric Spore, Richard Coulter, Phillip Golden, Joe Kearney, Curtis Jones, Marc Ochoa, Mark Scott, Mike Baker, Joshua Gabriel and Chris Buxton.
The District 10 volunteers include Sean Griffin, Assistant District Administrator, Dave Langford, President of Rose Capital West Little League, Mary Ragsdale Past Assistant District Administrator, Randy Womble Past Assistant District Administrator and Michael Farrell Past District Administrator.
Gary Albritton (a Rose Capital East board member), Pastor of Shiloh Road Church of Christ in Tyler will deliver the invocation and Pfaffenberger will perform the National Anthem.
Faulkner Park is at 410 W. Cumberland Rd., Tyler, TX 75703.