Business representatives from the Tyler community will once again compete for a chance to take home the coveted Literacy Council of Tyler Spelling Bee trophy after last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Literacy Council of Tyler is bouncing back this upcoming week with the event that serves as LCOT's main source of fundraising every year.
The 30th annual Corporate Spelling Bee will be held next Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center.
Literacy Council of Tyler Director of Community Engagement Bailey Crawford said every sponsor matters for the spelling bee.
“After canceling last year due to the pandemic we’re super excited to have this one. Also with our new executive director Whitney Patterson, we’re excited to re-envision what that looks like. This event serves as our primary fundraising event for our adult students and it’s an exciting event,” Crawford said. “We just have tons of generous donors throughout the community that are really impacting the life of our adult students.”
The Literacy Council of Tyler is a nonprofit organization serving over 2,000 adult students each year working to achieve their GED, preparing for college, or improving their verbal and written English.
According to Crawford, the spelling bee has raised their goal of $60,000 and have surpassed that amount by $5,000 with LCOT raising a total of $65,000 so far.
Eleven teams will be competing this year, including Brookshire Grocery Co., Chick-fil-A, Henry & Peters, P.C., Ingersoll Rand/Trane, Jasper Ventures, Inc., Prothro Wilhelmi and Co., Regions Bank, South Tyler Rotary, Squyres Johnson Squyres, Tyler Junior College, and Tyler Pipe Co.
Crawford said this year's theme is movies and attendees can expect plenty of funny entertaining costumes this year.
Tyler Paper and M. Roberts Media will be live-streaming the event on the Literary Council of Tyler official Facebook page and at tylerspellingbee.com.
“So with the pandemic last year, it brought up the idea of doing a live stream of the event. We ended up canceling the 2020 Bee, but in planning for this year's we decided keeping the livestream aspect might be a good idea to reach more people,” Crawford said.
She said LCOT has an in-person Spirit Stick for the group or team that brings the most spirit and there will be a virtual award as well.
"This award will go to the group or organization that likes and shares the livestream and comments their organization's name the most in the chat,” she said.
Guest judges for this year's corporate spelling bee will be Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, 114th District Court Judge Reeve Jackson and Literacy Council of Tyler TEAMS Coordinator Resa Wingfield.
Coghlan Crowson LLP Attorney Mike Starr will be the pronouncer and Leadership Tyler Executive Director Smittee Roo will be the timekeeper.
Tickets are still available for $40 and sponsorships start at $100.
For further questions, please contact Crawford at 903-752-2556.