Supporters of the Literacy Council of Tyler gathered at the Willow Brook Country Club on Tuesday for the nonprofit’s annual Donor Appreciation Luncheon.
Carolyn Hutson, president of the LCOT Board of Directors, thanked attendees for not letting the heavy rain stop them from coming to show their support.
“We are incredibly grateful to our donors and community partners who make the programs of the Literacy Council possible,” Hutson said.
The organization offers multiple programs, including adult basic literacy; GED preparation; English language services; career pathways; college prep and transition services; family literacy; and workplace literacy.
LCOT believes every adult should have the opportunity for education at any stage of life. As a result of the organization’s numerous programs, GEDs are completed; college becomes accessible; English is learned as a second language; jobs are secured; and the workforce gains a better employee, according to LCOT Executive Director Whitney Patterson.
“Whether you are a donor, a current or previous board member, a community partner, a volunteer, we are thankful for you and we are so glad you’re here,” Patterson said.
Recognizing the importance of education, statistics were highlighted to show the group’s impact:
61% of Smith County adults read and write below an 8th grade level;
28% read and write below a 5th grade level;
16% of adults over 25 in Texas don’t have a high school diploma;
64% of all jobs in the U.S. require high school equivalency;
and 6.5 million Texas residents – almost 40% – speak a language other than English at home.
“In addition to all of this,” Patterson said, “we know that low-skilled adults are two times more likely to be unemployed, three times as likely to live under the poverty level, four times as likely to be in poor health, and eight times as likely to become incarcerated.”
Keeping true to its mission, the literary council aims to help adults reach their full potential by guiding them through the process of obtaining their GED, help them gain certificates through its pathway programs, and more.
In 2022, the nonprofit helped 111 students complete their GED.
Among the successes is former student Aidan Hunter, who arrived in Tyler with all of his belongings and half of a high school education after leaving a family situation in Louisiana.
“I really wanted to continue my education,” Hunter said. “And they worked as a team to not only help me with my GED but with my emotional maturity as well.”
Through the recommendation of the Literary Council of Tyler through a cousin, Hunter was able to enroll right away, and then completed his GED program in a month.
Hunter said LCOT’s staff and volunteers always made him feel capable and confident in his abilities.
“It can seem a little daunting but it really depends on the amount of time and effort that you put into it,” Hunter said.
After completing his GED program, Hunter expressed interest in phlebotomy and enrolled in Literary Council’s Career Pathways program.
As one of many programs the council offers, Career Pathways offers academic support, training and the opportunity to complete a certificate through Tyler Junior College.
As of December, Hunter earned his Certification of Phlebotomy.
“Aidan is one of so many stories we have in the Literary Council,” Patterson said, “and we want to continue to help people like him.”
While Hunter said it feels strange to hear such praise for his success, he is forever grateful for the opportunity.
“It feels nice to hear people believe in you and appreciate you,” Hunter said.
In 2022, LCOT had 1,870 individuals enrolled in its various programs.
Also last year, with the assistance of 126 volunteers and 52 staff members, 91 percent of students were employed or enrolled in post-secondary education with a year of completion.
The council is ranked No. 4 out of 39 programs in the state for student success after completion.
Additionally, the council is currently ranked No. 9 out of 39 programs in the state for enrollment, based on population.
It continues to be a leader in its field with seven statewide training presentations made by LCOT staff. It also hosted five training sessions for East Texas area programs in 2022, with 215 total participants.
Since its beginning in 1990, the program started as just a basic adult reading program but has grown into numerous collaborations with other agencies in the area.
The expansion also included adding English as a Second Language class.
“There is definitely a stigma attached to people seeking a GED,” Patterson said, “but we want to create a welcoming environment to adult students. We want to help them see their potential.”
In response to their growing success, last year the council expanded in partnership with Brownsboro ISD, Chapel Hill ISD, Lindale ISD and Tyler ISD to help parents learn. Some of the programs even offer childcare.
“These types of partnerships are real game changers for our communities,” Patterson said.
In addition to new partnerships, the program has: added transportation assistance for students; English classes at Rains County Library in Emory; summer courses with Christian Women’s Job Corps; Quickbook Certificate Course through Career Pathways; conversational English class; Career Pathways bridge course for high-level English language learners and internationally trained professionals program for students with international credentials.
“We are so proud of everyone involved,” Patterson said. “And we cannot wait to see what the future holds.”
Tuesday’s luncheon served as a reminder for LCOT’s longtime and new donors for the profound impact they make on adult students in East Texas. For information about how to get involved in one of the nonprofit’s programs, to volunteer or to donate, visit lcotyler.org .