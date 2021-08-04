Tyler businesses modeled their best creative costumes and walked the red carpet on Tuesday morning for the Literacy Council of Tyler's movie-themed 30th annual Corporate Spelling Bee competition.
Fun filled costumes included popular movies such as "Monsters Inc.," "Toy Story" and "Ghostbusters."
Tuesday marked the return of the event that was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Out of 10 teams, the finalists were South Tyler Rotary Club and Squyres Johnson Squyres.
The spelling bee event narrowed down to a 13-lettered word, consanguinity, which was spelled by Manager Melissa Combs from Squyres Johnson Squyres.
The spellers, Combs and Laura Williams, represented Squyres Johnson Squyres and were very surprised to be the winning champs for this year's spelling bee.
“We’re very surprised, shocked is a better word,” Combs said.
“We planned on going out the second round, we just wanted to make it through the first round, that’s all we were worried about,” Williams added.
Besides businesses having their eye on the LCOT Spelling Bee trophy, attendees and participants were excited to support the event that serves as the main fundraising event for the nonprofit.
AJ Evans from Prothro Wilhelmi and Co. dressed up as Buzz Lightyear alongside the rest of the company who dressed up as "Toy Story" characters. Evans said every year they enjoy coming out to support LCOT.
“We come out to support the Literacy Council every year and as a firm we always chose a fun theme and 'Toy Story' is a fun theme and we just wanted to come and be supportive of the great stuff that the literacy council does," Evans said.
LCOT serves over 2,000 adult students each year working to achieve their GED, preparing for college, or improving their verbal and written English.
Executive Director Whitney Patterson was happy to announce that this year's spelling bee exceeded the raising goal of $65,000, which goes to all the LCOT programs in Smith County.
The 10 competing teams for this year were Brookshire Grocery Co., Chick-fil-A, Henry & Peters, P.C., Jasper Ventures, Inc., Prothro Wilhelmi and Co., Regions Bank, South Tyler Rotary, Squyres Johnson and Co., Tyler Junior College and Tyler Pipe Co.
This year, the event had an in-person Spirit Stick that went to the group or team that brought the most spirit. The award went to Prothro Wilhelmi and Co.
The costume award was given to Henry and Peters, whose company attended dressed as the movie, "Ghostbusters."
Randi Fugate received the 2021 star student award. With the help of LCOT, Fugate was able to get her GED and go to college for business.
For those who missed the event, a livestream can be found the Literary Council of Tyler official Facebook page.