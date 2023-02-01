As the cold weather passes through the area, here is a list of warming centers open to the community.
Tyler
Salvation Army, 633 N Broadway Ave.
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, 601 E. Valentine St.
Bethel Bible - Hope Campus, 504 W. 32nd Street
Grace Community Church, 3215 Old Jacksonville Highway
Day Spring United Methodist Church, 310 W. Cumberland Road
Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Highway
Kingdom Church, 1818 N. Confederate Ave.
Shiloh Road Church of Christ, 1801 Shiloh Road
St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway
Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd Street
Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive
Senior Citizens Activity Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road
Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave.
Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin Street
For locations outside of the city in nearby communities such as Henderson and Longview, check out this full list from our news partners at CBS19.