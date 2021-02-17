Several houses of worship and faith-based nonprofits have offered their buildings as warming centers for people who are without power.
The following places are currently warming centers:
Kingdom Church located at 1818 N. Confederate Ave. Open now and plan to remain open overnight and through Wednesday. Contact Darrius Harris at (903) 636-3275. Unable to accommodate pets.
St. Louis Baptist Church at 4000 Frankston Highway, Contact Pastor Caraway (903) 561-2167. No pets are allowed.
Salvation Army, 633 N. Broadway Avenue, (903) 592-4361
Highway 80 Rescue Mission, 601 E. Valentine St., (903) 363-9265
Bethel Bible Church Hope Campus, located at 504 W. 32nd St., will open today at 5 p.m. and will be open overnight. Contact: Ricky Garner at (903) 630-7369. Tyler Fire is providing 50 cots at this facility.
Shiloh Road Church of Christ, located at 1801 Shiloh Rd — in the Gym behind the main church — is open now and will be open overnight.