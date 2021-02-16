Closings, delays and traffic issues are continuing as snow and ice cover the East Texas area. We will be updating information about school and business delays and closings as well as road conditions here.
Schools
- Arp ISD - closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Athens ISD - closed through Friday
- Big Sandy ISD - closed through Friday
- Bishop Gorman and St. Gregory in Tyler - closed through Thursday
- Brook Hill School - closed through Thursday
- Brownsboro ISD - closed through Friday
- Bullard ISD - closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Chapel Hill ISD- closed through Thursday; school holiday on Friday
- Cumberland Academy - closed through Thursday
- Gilmer ISD - Virtual learning Monday through Wednesday
- Gladewater ISD - Virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday
- Grace Community School - closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Jacksonville ISD - closed through Wednesday
- Longview ISD- closed through Thursday
- Lindale ISD - closed through Friday
- Mineola ISD - closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Overton ISD - virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday
- Quitman ISD - closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Rusk ISD - virtual instruction through Friday
- Troup ISD - closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Tyler ISD - closed Monday through Wednesday
- Tyler Junior College - Campus closed; classes canceled through Thursday
- UT Tyler - all campuses closed Tuesday through Wednesday; online classes canceled
- UT Tyler University Academy - closed Tuesday through Wednesday
- Van ISD - virtual learning Tuesday; closed Wednesday through Friday
- Whitehouse ISD - closed through Thursday
- Winona ISD - closed through Friday
Businesses and Government
- Azalea Orthopedics (All locations) - Closed Feb. 15
- Cardiastream (Tyler) - Closed Feb. 15
- Direct RehabMed and DRM Tyler - Closed Feb. 15
- East Texas Arboretum - Closed Feb. 15
- East Texas Precision Medicine - Closed Feb. 15 - 16
- East Texas Spine Institute Tyler - Closed Feb. 15 - 16
- EyeCare Associates of East Texas - Closed Feb. 15
- Heaton Eye Associates (All locations) - Closed Feb. 15
- Integrity Health Clinic - Closed Feb. 15
- Intercon Paper Sales- closed Feb. 15
- Meals on Wheels East Texas - Closed Feb. 15-17
- Precision Spine Care (Longview/Tyler) - Closed Feb. 15
- Smith County offices - closed through Thursday; commissioners court rescheduled to Friday at 9:30 a.m.
- Sleep Medicine Institute of Texas- closed through Tuesday
- Stepping Stone School (Tyler) - Closed Feb. 15
- Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center - Closed Feb. 15 - 18
- Tyler Family Circle of Care (All locations) - Closed Feb. 15 and 16
- UT Health Physicians Clinics - Closed through the end of the week (COVID-19 vaccinations at UT Health Science Center will be rescheduled)
- West Erwin Church of Christ - Offices and Karing Kitchen closed Feb. 15
- Whataburger (Bullard, Chandler, Chapel Hill, Henderson, Kilgore, Liberty City, Lindale, Tyler) - Closed until further notice due to weather
- Willow Wellness Center - Closed Feb. 15
Roads
To get updated conditions, check www.DriveTexas.org which also has traffic updates. If you live outside of a city limits in Smith County and you need to report trees down in the roadway, call the non-emergency dispatch at 903-566-6600.
Traffic signal outages are also expected due to power outages. Drivers are urged to drive slow and treat an intersection as a four-way stop if the traffic signal is not working.
Residents can report traffic signal outages by calling the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000.