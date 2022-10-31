If you're still making plans for Halloween night, there are events for all ages across the Tyler area. From neighborhood block parties for trick-or-treaters to stand-up comedy and a horror movie showing, there is something for everyone.

Events tonight in Tyler area:

● Neighborhood block parties, Green Acres Baptist Church is hosting block parties at various times tonight across East Texas. There will be a block party at the following locations and times:

Tyler

Salado Creek Drive

3112 Salado Creek Dr. Tyler, TX 75703-6069

Start time: 5:30 p.m.





Hollow Oak Circle

4115 Hollow Oak Cir Tyler, TX 75707-9174

Start time: 6:30 p.m.





Tall Timber Drive

1808 Tall Timber Dr. Tyler, TX 75703-7565

Start time: 5:30 p.m.





The Woods Subdivision

Start time: 6 p.m.



Cherryhill Drive

7745 Cherryhill Dr Tyler, TX 75703-7371

Start time: 6:00 PM



Meadow Creek

701 Meadow Creek Dr Tyler, TX 75703-3570

Start time: 5:30 PM



Dueling Oaks

1994 Dueling Oaks Dr Tyler, TX 75703-0312

Start time: 5:30 PM



Silvermaple Cove

7301 Silvermaple Cv Tyler, TX 75703-5797

Start time: 5:30 p.m. Oleander Drive

5622 Oleander Dr. Tyler, TX 75707-2033

Start time: 6 p.m.



BSM UT Tyler

2725 Patriot Dr Tyler, TX 75701-6604

Start time: 7 p.m.



Pollard Park

710 E Amherst Dr. Tyler, TX 75701

Start time: 6 p.m.



Woods Boulevard

3737 Woods Blvd Tyler, TX 75707-1682

Start time: 6 p.m.



Gleneagles Drive

6401 Gleneagles Dr Tyler, TX 75703-5827

Start time: 5:30 p.m.

Flint

Spanish Oak

18830 Spanish Oak Ct Flint, TX 75762-3429

Start time: 6 p.m.





Southern Trace Circle

10788 Southern Trace Cir Flint, TX 75762-9765

Start time: 6 p.m.

Whitehouse

Forestdale Subdivision

1713 Stephanie Dr Whitehouse, TX 75791-5602

Start time: 6:30 p.m.



Silver Cove

1905 Silver Cv Whitehouse, TX 75791-5811

Start time: 6 p.m.

Bullard

County Road 152

8910 County Road 152 W Bullard, TX 75757-8623

Start time: 6 p.m.

Festivals, other trick-or-treating events in Tyler

● Trick-or-treat with CBS19, from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight at the CBS19 studios at 2211 E Southeast Loop 323 in Tyler. Bring your trick-or-treaters to the parking lot for candy, goodies and giveaways.

● Southern Oaks Baptist Church Fall Festival, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. tonight at the church, 601 E. Amherst Dr. in Tyler. There will be games, a hayride, candy, bounce house and live music. For more information, call 903-561-8025 or visit their Facebook page.

● Atria Senior Living Spooktacular Celebration, 5:30 p.m. tonight at Atria Senior Living, 5317 New Copeland Rd. in Tyler. Halloween festivities will include a safe trunk-or-treat with games, candy and snacks. Information: 903-509-9575.

● Trick-or-treating at China King, from 3 to 8 p.m. tonight stop by China King Buffet, 4542 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler for free candy.

● Harleyween, from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight at Lone Star Harley-Davidson, 1211 S Southeast Loop 323 in Tyler. Bring the kids and a bag for a night of trunk-or-treating.

● "Halloween" showing at Liberty Hall, doors open at 7 p.m. tonight for the show set to begin at 8 p.m. at the theater, 103 E Erwin St. in Tyler. The theater is inviting the community to follow tradition by watching the 1978 horror film on Halloween night. Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again. Tickets are $.950 or $7.55 for students and can be purchased at www.libertytyler.com.

● Halloween stand-up comedy open mic night, sign-up starts at 8 p.m. tonight with the show set for 8:30 p.m. at Rose City Comedy, 117 W. Front St. in Tyler. Along with standup comedy, there will be a costume contest with a $40 value prize. There is a $5 cover, but those who sign up to perform will be admitted for free. Information: www.rosecitycomedy.com.

● World of Khaos Haunted House, 7 p.m. tonight, 816 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Attractions include Nightmares on Oakwood Street and Karnevil’s Revenge. Tickets: $20 general admission, $30 VIP fast pass. Information: http://worldofkhaos.com/ or check out this Tyler Paper story.

● Corpse Grove Haunted Trail, 7:30 p.m. Friday through Monday, 15972 Texas 64 E., Tyler. Attractions include House of the Broken and The Wicked Playground. Tickets: Adults, $15 main haunt, $20 two haunts; children up to 12 years old, $7.50 main haunt, $10 one haunt. There are also $35 VIP tickets which include admission to both haunts in Tyler and the Mineola haunt, along with an after-hours ghost hunt at the Tyler location. Information: http://facebook.com/corpsegrove or check out this Tyler Paper story.

● The Annex of Terror Haunted House, 7:30 p.m. for as long as there is business that night, at 119 N. Johnson St. in Mineola. Unlike the other two, this haunt is all indoors. Visitors go through two buildings for this attraction, one of which is an old funeral home. Tickets are $12. There are also $35 VIP tickets which include admission to both haunts in Tyler and the Mineola haunt, along with an after-hours ghost hunt at the Tyler location. Get tickets and more information here.