From Staff Reports
Summer break is coming to a close, and East Texas students will soon be embarking on a new chapter. Area school districts are preparing for the first day coming up soon, and so are parents and students. Here’s all the information you need to know to be prepared for the new school year:
Smith County
Arp ISD
Arp ISD students will return to school on Aug. 11. The school supply list for Arp Elementary School can be found at https://bit.ly/arpelementary, and junior high school can be found at https://bit.ly/arpjuniorhigh.
Arp ISD will host Meet the Teacher Night on Aug. 8, with elementary school from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; junior high from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and high school 7 to 8 p.m. The district calendar can be found at https://bit.ly/arpcalendar.
Bullard ISD
The first day of school for Bullard ISD is Aug. 16. The school supply list can be found at www.bullardisd.net/families/school-supply-lists. Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 14 from 3 to 6 p.m.
The district calendar can be found at https://bit.ly/bullardcalendar. Information on new/returning students is available at https://www.bullardisd.net/families/enrollment.
Chapel Hill ISD
First day of school for Chapel Hill ISD is Aug. 16. The school supply lists can be found on https://bit.ly/chisdlists. Information on enrollment is available on https://www.chapelhillisd.org/page/new-student-enrollment.
Meet the Teacher for Wise Elementary will be held on Aug. 11; for Pre-K — 1st grade, 5 to 6 p.m., 2nd and 3rd grade, 6 to 7 p.m. Jackson Elementary will host Meet the Teacher for Pre-K — 3rd grade on Aug. 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Kissam Intermediate’s Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 14 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Both junior high and high schools will meet their teachers on Aug. 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
District calendar can be found at https://bit.ly/chisdcalendar.
Lindale ISD
Lindale ISD students will return to school on Aug. 16. The school supply list can be found at www.lindaleeagles.org/supply-lists.
Lindale ISD will host Meet the Teacher on Aug. 9 and 10 for Pre-K and Kindergarten from 5 to 6 p.m. Head Start orientation will be Aug. 8 from 5 to 6 p.m., or 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; 1st — 3rd grade will be held on Aug. 10 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; 4th — 6th grade will be held on Aug. 14 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; 7th grade will be on Aug. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. and 8th graders will meet their teachers on Aug. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.
High School Fish camp will be held on Aug. 11 from 9 to 10 a.m.
For information on enrollment, visit https://www.lindaleeagles.org/new-student-enrollment.
The district calendar is available on https://bit.ly/lindalecalendar.
Troup ISD
Troup ISD students will return to school on Aug. 9. Troup Elementary School will host Meet the Teacher on Aug. 7 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The elementary school supply list is available on https://bit.ly/troupelementary, and middle school’s supply list is at https://bit.ly/troupmiddle. Information on new and returning students can be found on https://bit.ly/troupstudentinfo. The district calendar is available on https://bit.ly/troupcalendar.
Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD students will return to school Aug. 16.
The school supply list is available on app.teacherlists.com/browse/city/Tyler/Texas.
For Meet the Teacher, elementary schools will meet on Aug. 14 (Dixie Elementary from 5 to 6:15 p.m., Douglas Elementary from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Jack Elementary from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Ramey Elementary from 5 to 7 p.m., Rice Elementary from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Woods Elementary from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.). Secondary schools will meet on Aug. 10 (Boulter and Hubbard Middle Schools from 5:30 to 7 p.m.); Tyler Legacy High School’s Fish Camp will be on Aug. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m., and Caldwell Arts Academy on Aug. 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.) All other schools’ times will be announced as the dates get closer.
The Tyler ISD Food Service Department is accepting applications to qualify for free or reduced lunches for middle school, high school, and Boshears students. Parents are encouraged to fill out the online application. Paper copies are also available at the schools.
Breakfast is free at all schools and lunch is free at all elementary schools (including Birdwell and Caldwell) for all students.
For more information on student enrollment, visit www.tylerisd.org/page/how-to-enroll.
The district calendar can be found on bit.ly/tylerisdcalendar.
Winona ISD
Winona ISD students will return to school on Aug. 16. Winona ISD will provide all the school supplies for all students for the 2023-2024 school year. Students only responsible for supplies for specialty courses (such as a specialized binder or art sketchbook) and backpack.
The district calendar can be found on www.winonaisd.org/page/new-2023-2024-school-calendar, and information on student enrollment is available on www.winonaisd.org/page/student-enrollment.
Winona ISD will be hosting a ‘Back to School Bash’ event, featuring free food, carnival rides on Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Winona ISD will host Meet the Teacher night on Aug. 10. Time will be announced as the date gets closer.
Whitehouse ISD
The first day of school for Whitehouse ISD will be on Aug. 16. The school supply list can be found on app.teacherlists.com/browse/city/Whitehouse/Texas. The district calendar can be found on bit.ly/whitehouseisdcalendar, and information on enrollment is available on bit.ly/whitehouseisdenrollment.
Cumberland Academy
Students of Cumberland Academy will return to classes on Aug. 16. School supplies list for Pre-K can be found on bit.ly/cumberlandacademypreksupplylist, and for kindergarten through 5th grade, the list is available at bit.ly/cumberlandacademykinderlist.
Cumberland Academy will host Meet the Teacher night for Lower Elementary (Pre-K — 2nd grade) on Aug. 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Upper Elementary (3rd and 5th grades) on Aug. 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and for 6th — 8th grade, Aug. 14 from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m.
There will be an open house at TLA Campus on Aug. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m.
For information on enrollment, visit www.cumberlandacademy.com/apps/pages/2023-2024_enrollment, and the calendar can be found at https://elem.cumberlandacademy.com/apps/news/article/1756018.
Bishop Gorman Catholic School
Classes at Bishop Gorman Catholic School will begin on Aug. 11. The school supply list for 6th — 8th grade can be found at www.bishopgorman.net/page/supply-lists. For information on enrollment, visit www.bishopgorman.net/page/admissions. The school calendar can be found on https://bit.ly/gormancalendar.
The Brook Hill School
The Brook Hill School will begin classes on Aug. 17 and will host Meet the Teacher night on Aug. 15. For information on enrollment, visit www.brookhill.org/admissions/.
The Brook Hill School utilizes the School Tool Box which offers a way to order supplies and have them shipped directly to you by visiting https://bit.ly/brookhilltoolbox.
Grace Community School
The first day of school for Grace Community School students will be Aug. 17. Their calendar can be found at https://bit.ly/grace2023calendar.
Meet the Teacher night for elementary school students will be on Aug. 15, and for fifth through eighth graders on Aug. 16.
All Saints Episcopal
First day of school for students at All Saints Episcopal will be Aug. 17. They will host Meet the Teacher Night on Aug. 15 from 10:45 a.m to noon.
Their calendar is available on all-saints.myschoolapp.com/ftpimages/646/download/download_8186199.pdf. For information on enrollment, visit www.all-saints.org/visit-and-apply/application-process.
Gregg County
Kilgore ISD
Students of Kilgore ISD will return to school on Aug. 16. School supply lists can be found at www.kisd.org/families/school-supply-lists. For student enrollment, visit www.kisd.org/families/enrollment.
Kilgore ISD will host Meet the Teacher for Kilgore Primary, Chandler Elementary, Kilgore Intermediate and Kilgore Middle schools on Aug. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. Sixth grade orientation will be held on Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The district calendar is available at https://bit.ly/3KlcZJJ.
Longview ISD
Longview ISD students will return to schools on Aug. 9. The list for school supplies is available at www.longviewschools.com/family-resources/school-supply-lists. Information for Meet the Teacher is at https://bit.ly/3YqtsSD.
For information on student enrollment, visit chooselisd.org/.
The district calendar is available at https://bit.ly/longviewcalendar.
Pine Tree ISD
Pine Tree IS students head back to class on Aug. 16. For school supplies, visit www.ptisd.org/page/schools-supplies.
Meet the Teacher for Primary School is on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Parkway Elementary is Aug. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.; Birch Elementary is on Aug. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m.; middle school students can meet their teachers on Aug. 14 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Pine Tree High school will meet their students on Aug. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
For information on enrollment, visit https://bit.ly/ptisdenrollment.
The district calendar can be found at https://bit.ly/pinetreecalendar.
Sabine ISD
Students of Sabine ISD will return to school on Aug. 10. The school supplies list can be found at https://bit.ly/sabinelists. The district calendar is available at https://bit.ly/sabinecalendar.
Spring Hill ISD
Spring Hill ISD will begin classes on Aug. 16. Meet the Teacher for Pre-K through 2nd grade will be held on Aug. 14 from 3 to 5 p.m.; 3rd grade on Aug. 1- from 5 to 6 p.m.; 4th grade on Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.; 5th grade on Aug. 9 at 5 p.m.; 6th grade on Aug. 14 from 5:15 to 6 p.m.; 7th and 8th grade on Aug. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m.
For high school freshmen, orientation will be on Aug. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., and 10th through 12th graders can meet their teachers on Aug. 14 from 2 to 3 p.m.
School supply list for Primary school is available at https://bit.ly/shisdprimary; Intermediate school is available at https://bit.ly/shisdinter, and Junior High is available at https://bit.ly/shisdhigh.
The district calendar can be found at https://bit.ly/springhillcalendar.
For information on student enrollment, visit https://bit.ly/shisdenrollment.
White Oak ISD
Students of White Oak ISD will begin classes on Aug. 15. The district calendar is available at https://bit.ly/whiteoakcalendar.
Gladewater ISD
Gladewater ISD students will return to school on Aug. 10. The school supply list for Weldon Elementary can be found at www.gladewaterisd.com/Page/381. For information on enrollment, visit https://bit.ly/gladewaterenrollment. The district calendar is available at www.gladewaterisd.com/domain/269.
Trinity School of Texas
Students of Trinity School of Texas will return to classes on Aug. 17. A Back-to-School Fair will be held on Aug. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The academic calendar is available on https://bit.ly/trinitytexascalendar.
For information on enrollment, visit trinityschooloftexas.com/admissions/admissions-process/.
St. Mary’s Catholic School
Students of St. Mary’s Catholic School will head back to class on Aug. 15.
Information on enrollment is available at https://bit.ly/stmarysenrollment.
The academic calendar can be found www.stmaryslgv.com/important-information/calendar/.
Longview Christian School
The first day of classes for students of Longview Christian School will be Aug. 21. The school supply list can be found at https://bit.ly/longviewchristianlists.
For information on student enrollment, visit www.lcseagles.com/admissions. The academic calendar is available at https://bit.ly/longviewcscalendar.
Christian Heritage Classical School
Students of Christian Heritage Classical School will be starting classes on Aug. 16. Meet the Teacher will be hosted on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be a Back to School Bash on Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
The school supply list is available at www.chcslongview.com/parents/schoolsupply.cfm for 6th — 12th grade.
For information on enrollment, visit www.chcslongview.com/admissions/process.cfm. The academic calendar can be found at https://bit.ly/chcscalendar.