The City of Tyler continues to urge residents to use caution after freezing temperatures and rain hit the area Wednesday.
Delays, closures and other city service updates are listed below:
EMERGENCY SERVICES
Emergency services are available to residents of Tyler, including personnel in the Fire, Police, Streets, Water, Sewer and Traffic.
Emergency service capabilities are at full strength and City departments are in frequent communication with each other to ensure that all necessary preparations are in place.
ROADWAYS
Although rain is not in the forecast, freezing temperatures could cause black ice on roads, bridges and overpasses after Thursday's rain. Residents are urged to only go out if necessary, the city said on Thursday. Motorists should drive slowly and increase the distance between vehicles.
The City Streets Department is operating three sanding trucks and has staff working 24/7 to sand the roads to keep them open for first responders and emergency crews.
Priorities for sanding are overpasses, bridges and hospital emergency room entrances.
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for sanding state highways including Broadway, Loop 323, Interstate-20 and Toll 49. Smith County Road and Bridge crews are responsible for county roads.
Crews are also on standby to clear fallen trees from roadways. Residents are advised to keep their distance from the trucks so the crews can do their jobs safely.
Residents can report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, stormwater issues and drainage issues using the free "MyTyler" phone App or by calling the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 during non-business hours.
Residents can report traffic signal outages by calling the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000.
UTILITIES
All essential city services including water and wastewater services will continue to operate at full capacity.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a watch effective through Sunday as winter weather moves into Texas.
Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages and downed power lines.
CITY OFFICES AND FACILITIES
SOLID WASTE
PARKS AND RECREATION
The water to the water fountains and bathrooms at all parks and trails has been turned off. Bathrooms will be closed for the duration of the inclement weather.
TYLER TRANSIT