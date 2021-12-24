Numerous Tyler churches will open their doors today for Christmas Eve services:
Calvary Baptist Church: Service begins at 5 p.m. in the worship center at 6704 Old Jacksonville Highway
Tyler Seventh-Day Adventist Church: Service begins at 7 p.m. at 2935 S SE Loop 323
St. Francis Episcopal Church: Music begins at 5:30 p.m. with a Christmas Eucharist and pageant at 6 p.m. at 3232 Jan Ave.
Colonial Hills Baptist Church: Service begins at 5 p.m. at 7330 S. Broadway Ave.
Bascom United Methodist Church: Service begins at 5 p.m. at 12565 FM 848
Pleasant Retreat: Service begins at 6:30 p.m. at 417 CR 1143
Green Acres Baptist Church: First service will begin at 4 p.m. followed by another at 6 p.m. at 1607 Troup Highway
Marvin United Methodist Church: Services begin at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. at 300 W. Erwin St.
First Presbyterian Church: A Family Creche Service is set 3 to 4 p.m. with the the 50th annual Moravian Lovefeast from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 230 W. Rusk St.
First Christian Church: First service begins at 5 p.m. followed by another at 10 p.m. at 4202 S. Broadway Ave.
First Baptist Church Owentown: Service begins at 6 p.m. at 11752 Constantine Ave.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church: A reception begins at 6 p.m. followed by a candlelight service at 7 p.m. at 4900 Kinsey Drive
Friendly Baptist Church: Service begins at 6:30 p.m. at 1903 E. Front St.
Pollard United Methodist Church: First service begins at 4 p.m. followed by another at 6 p.m. at 3030 New Copland Road
First Baptist Church: First service begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by another at 6 p.m. at 301 W. Ferguson St.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception: A children’s Mass is scheduled at 5 p.m. with a Spanish Mass at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. as well as a 11:15 p.m. Christmas concert and midnight Mass In the cathedral, 423 S. Broadway Ave.; a children’s Mass is set at 6 p.m. and a midnight Latin Mass at 9 p.m. in the chapel
First Baptist Church of Swan: Service begins at 5 p.m. at 11364 U.S. 69 N.
Dayspring United Methodist Church: A family service begins at 11 a.m. and a candlelit service at 5 p.m. at 310 W. Cumberland Road
New Life Worship Center: Service begins at 6 p.m. at 18535 U.S. 69 S.
Southside Baptist Church: Service begins at 6 p.m. at 8875 Old Jacksonville Highway
Christ Episcopal Church: Service begins at 7:30 p.m. at 118 South Bois d’Arc
Grace Community Church: Service begins at 4 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave.
Calvary Chapel Tyler: Service begins at 6 p.m. at 235 S. Broadway Ave.
Lake Tyler Baptist Church: Service begins at 5:30 p.m. at 13230 CR 285