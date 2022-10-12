The Tyler City Council has approved accepting state funds to help with renovations and added signage at Lindsey Park.
Some city funding will also be allocated for the improvements to the park on Texas Spur 364, which has soccer and softball fields, a disc golf course and more.
In 2020, Keep Tyler Beautiful was awarded the Governor's Community Achievement Award from Keep Texas Beautiful for its “exceptional” events and programming, With this award came a cash prize to be used for a beautification project, said Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Erin Garner.
Due to COVID-19, the decision about what project to use the funds for was delayed, Garner said.
“We were working on different projects trying to decide what to do, and we have finally agreed to do funding for the entrance revitalization project at Lindsey Park,” she said.
State funding will cover up to $290,000 of the costs and will include landscaping, lighting and construction of archways at the two entrances leading to the sports complex. The city will pay for the lettering on the signage.
The anticipated start date is November, and the project is anticipated to be completed by early 2023.
The council on Wednesday also approved a contract with L&L Asphalt for the construction of a new parking lot at Noble E. Young Park, 3125 Seaton St., costing about $178,503.
When renovations to Noble E. Young started, the pavilion and restrooms were reconstructed and moved south to allow for future planning and development of the park and surrounding area, said Leanne Robinette, Tyler Parks and Recreation director.
One development to be added is a new parking lot off of Town Park Drive, Robinette said. The current parking lot is off of Seaton Street and “almost directly in someone's backyard."
At the initial phase of renovating the park, Robinette said some feedback the city received was that the park was secluded. With a new parking lot and entrance the hope is that more people will utilize the park and all the new equipment.
“We thought with the additional parking, it would help especially because we feel like with the new renovations, the park is going to be utilized a lot more,” Robinette said.
The council on Wednesday also authorized a contract with Reynolds and Kay at a cost of about $1 million for the 2021 creek crossing reroutes and repairs.
This is part of an agreement the city entered into in April 2017 with the EPA and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to rehabilitate its sewer system.
With about 700 million miles of sewer systems and the topography of the city, there are numerous sewer lines that cross or run right next to a creek, said Kate Dietz, director of utilities. These lines crossing creeks have been assessed and given a condition rating and repair status. From there, the city prioritized which creek crossings need to be repaired.
Six of the creek crossings were needed as needing to be rerouted, she said.
This project will consist of repairing one sanitary sewer main line and rerouting approximately 2,556 linear feet of gravity sewer main with new sewer lines, manholes and appurtenances, Dietz said.
"This work protects the environment from potential pollution by untreated wastewater," said Project Engineer Tiffany Currie. "Sanitary sewer system maintenance and rehabilitation maintain the system's capacity by reducing breaks or leaks, and it extends the life of the system."
This project is funded through water utility bonds, according to the city.
A presentation also was made Wednesday to the council about results and recommendations from the Comprehensive Storm Water Master Plan.
The goal of this study is to mitigate stormwater hazards in the city.
The presentation included an updated citywide Geographic Information System inventory of closed drainage systems, the foundations for stormwater system maintenance and asset management programs, according to the city.
Closed drainage systems in the city and stormwater design standards and requirements were assessed to develop a capital improvement program (CIP) for the stormwater systems.
The master plan allows the city to collaborate on budgets and priorities to ensure CIP budgets match anticipated funding for stormwater projects, according to the city. The plan also allows the city to collaborate on benchmark findings, implement strategies and evaluate future and ongoing needs when it comes to stormwater management.
This plan was funded through the Half Cent Sales Tax fund.