Lindale's annual Countryfest is returning Saturday with fun and games for all ages after a COVID-19-related cancellation this past year.
The event, hosted by the Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce, is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Picker's Pavilion downtown.
The chamber has hosted Countryfest every year since 1984 with the exception of this past year, when the chamber hosted the one-time-only Launch Local Festival to help boost the local economy.
Shelbie Glover, Lindale Chamber of Commerce president, said when chamber officials decided to cancel the festival last year, they wanted to bring it back bigger and better in 2021.
"I really believe when are doing that this year, and it feels good that we are providing family-friendly entertainment," Glover said.
Countryfest will include live performances from local studios, karaoke for adults and children along with live music on The Cannery Stage.
Attendees can visit the arts and craft booths, try some food and view classic cars at the Crossroads Classic Car, Truck, Jeep and Bike Show. There will also be auction items available for bidding.
Children can spend the day at the petting zoo, pony rides, laser tag, inflatable area, carnival games and art projects.
This year, Glover said all the kids' activities are free, and kids and adults can win cash prizes during karaoke.
At the last Countryfest in 2019, about 7,500 people attended for fun, activities, shop from vendors and visit nonprofits. Glover said the festival serves as a great boost to the Lindale-area economy.
"We see that (visitors) shop at our downtown shops and restatements and they come back," Glover said.
Guests who are running a fever or have COVID-19 symptoms are asked to not attend. People are also asked to not attend if anyone in their household has shown symptoms of COVID-19.
The Harvest Hustle will be at The Cannery Stage, 202 Cannery Row in Lindale.
Proceeds for the Harvest Hustle 5K benefit David Powell Food Pantry, Lindale ISD Education Foundation, Lillie Russell Memorial Library and Lindale Volunteer Fire Department.
Glover said the chamber also works with the library, The Cannery, the city of Lindale and the local Kiwanis to make sure all organizations benefit from the event.
For more information about the festival, visit lindalechamber.org/countryfest.