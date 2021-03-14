Lindale native and country music artist Miranda Lambert is now a three-time Grammy award winner.
On Sunday night, Lambert's seventh studio album, "Wildcard," won best country album at the 63rd Grammy Awards.
Shortly after she won the category, Lambert performed her song, "Bluebird," from that album on the Grammy stage.
This isn't the first time Lambert took home this award. In 2014, she took home the win for her album, "Platinum."
Lambert, who was born in Longview and raised in Lindale, earned her first Grammy award in the best female country vocal performance for her song, "The House that Built Me," in 2010.
Since 2006, Lambert has been nominated for a Grammy 21 nominations, including her three wins, so far.