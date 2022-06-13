Lindale native and best-selling author David K. Wilson is returning to his hometown for a special book signing on Tuesday at Brisket Love Barbecue and Icehouse in Lindale.
Wilson recently released his fifth novel, “Deadly Reputation,” the latest book in his East Texas-based Sam Lawson Mystery series.
The books in the series are set in a fictional East Texas town and feature a wide assortment of colorful Texas characters pulled from the past by Wilson, a 1981 Lindale High School graduate who became homesick for his East Texas roots after work took him out of state.
Wilson said his return home is long overdue and is excited to be back.
“It’s been nearly five years since I’ve come home to Lindale, but not for lack of trying. In fact, just last summer I had to cancel two separate trips to Texas due to COVID-related issues and airline strikes,” Wilson said. “But I’ve planned for years to work in a book signing the next time I visited East Texas and I’m so glad it’s finally happening.”
“I’m incredibly excited. Social media has allowed me to keep up with everyone but there’s so much I’ve missed; marriages, births and so much more. Living so far away can be difficult and I’m really looking forward to spending time with my family,” he added.
Wilson said that friends and family back home in East Texas have been hoping for a book signing and he is glad the opportunity presented itself.
“Even though the towns in the books are fictional; my books all take place in East Texas and have all been heavily influenced by the people, places and events in Lindale and Tyler,” he said. “I’ve also been so blessed to have had such wonderful support from everyone in my hometown and many of them have been asking for a book signing for years. I’m glad I can finally host an event to thank everyone, say hello to my readers and sign copies of their books.”
Wilson said he couldn’t think of a better place to hold the event than Brisket Love Barbecue.
“It’s a nice, casual, fun environment where I can talk and visit and not get in the way of other customers, as would be the case at a bookstore,” Wilson said. “It’s also the type of place that Sam Lawson, the main character in my novels, would love. So, it’s ‘on brand’, so to speak.”
Wilson joked that while he obviously can’t wait to see family, he is also excited about some East Texas food.
“While I can’t wait to see friends and family, I admit that I’m just as excited about the food,” Wilson said. “I can’t wait to enjoy some good Texas barbecue, real Tex-Mex, Whataburger and, of course, my mother’s home cooking.”
Wilson has written five novels including the action-comedy Red Dirt Blues and four installments of the popular Sam Lawson Mystery series. The latest installment, Deadly Reputation, was released earlier this year.
You can find all of David K. Wilson’s books online at amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and walmart.com
The book signing will take place on Tuesday, June 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. While there will be a very limited number of copies available at the event, Wilson encourages readers to purchase their copies in advance.
Brisket Love Barbecue is located at 15338 FM 849 in Lindale.
For more information, visit www.davidkwilsonauthor.com.