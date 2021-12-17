A Lindale man died Thursday following a Dec. 5 motorcycle crash in Smith County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Michael Pierce, 52, was pronounced dead Thursday at UT Health East Texas in Tyler, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Pierce was injured in a crash shortly before noon on Dec. 5, Dark said. A preliminary report shows the wreck happened on CR 411 about 4 miles southeast of Lindale when Pierce was traveling at an unsafe speed and approached a curve in the road.