A Lindale man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree Friday afternoon in Smith County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report, Mark William Threlkeld, 30, was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram north on County Road 344 at an unsafe speed. He entered a sharp right curve in the road, lost control, exited the road and hit a tree.
Threlkeld, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Tyler, DPS said. The crash is under investigation.