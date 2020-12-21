stock_vehicle_crash_2018_wreck_accident_police_broken_windshield_glass_ems

A Lindale man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree Friday afternoon in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report, Mark William Threlkeld, 30, was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram north on County Road 344 at an unsafe speed. He entered a sharp right curve in the road, lost control, exited the road and hit a tree. 

Threlkeld, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Tyler, DPS said. The crash is under investigation.


