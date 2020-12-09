A Lindale man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of his girlfriend and another man.
According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a vehicle crash at 19749 County Road 431 (Jim Hogg Road) near Lindale to help Texas Department of Public Safety troopers. When they arrived, law enforcement found a pickup exited the road and hit a small travel trailer.
One man, later identified as Timothy Nelson, 43, of Lindale, was found deceased in the yard, and a woman, later identified as Shelby Duarte, 23, of Edgewood, had life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.
She was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler, where she died due to her injuries.
Troopers and Smith County Deputies tried to locate the driver of the vehicle, and they later determined the driver, David Joshua Reed, 40, of Lindale, was in a dating relationship with Duarte. Officers began a homicide investigation.
Investigators detained Reed and took him the sheriff's office for questioning. Police said he admitted to intentionally running into the trailer occupied by Nelson and Duarte.
A warrant was issued for capital murder with a bond of $1 million for Reed. He remains in the Smith County Jail for the charge.
The sheriff’s office received assistance from DPS, the Lindale Police Department, Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.