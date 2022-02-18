Lindale ISD on Friday released a statement about a sophomore who was killed Thursday in a car crash asking the community to pray for all involved.
Lorenzo DeLeon died in the crash, according to a statement released by the district.
“It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community,” Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt said in the statement posted Friday morning on the district’s Facebook page.
According to Surratt, counselors and local youth pastors are available for students who want help or any type of assistance in dealing with the loss.
“We are saddened by this loss to our school community,” Surratt said in the statement. “Lindale ISD sends its deepest condolences to the student’s family. Please pray for all that were impacted as a result of this tragedy.”
Troopers responded at about 8:40 p.m. to a crash on Smith County Road 472 about a half-mile west of Lindale, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old boy from Lindale, was headed east on CR 472 “when the driver took evasive action to avoid a wild animal in the roadway.”
The vehicle went off the road and struck several trees. A 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler, where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver was treated at the scene and released. A 15-year-old boy, also from Lindale, who was a passenger was taken by private vehicle to an unknown hospital.
Dark said none of the teens were wearing a seatbelt.