A former Lindale ISD assistant coach was sentenced to 10 years of probation after he pleaded guilty to being in an improper relationship with a high school student.
Blake Lawson Maddox, 24, of Tyler, entered the guilty plea Thursday in the 7th District Court and accepted the deal of 10 years deferred adjudication.
He was arrested Feb. 4, 2020 on the charge and released the same day. He was then indicted on Sept. 3 last year.
Police documents state Maddox touched the victim inappropriately and sent her explicit photos through social media.
The prosecution said on Thursday said the victim's family agreed to the probation punishment for Maddox.
On Jan. 28 last year, Lindale ISD officials were made aware of the possible inappropriate relationship. An investigation began and Maddox, who was a assistant football coach, resigned, a statement from Superintendent Stan Surratt read at the time.
The results of the investigation were then turned over to the Lindale ISD Police Department and the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told school administrators she had been in contact with Maddox at school and via cell phone on Instagram and Snapchat. She also said they went to a private residence more than once.
In a written statement from Maddox to police, Maddox also said they had kissed in a residence, the affidavit said.
The victim told officers Maddox used his cell phone to send sexually explicit photos of himself through Snapchat, the affidavit stated.
On one occasion, the victim said Maddox touched her inappropriately, according to the document.
Maddox is a former baseball player at the University of Texas at Tyler and Tyler Junior College, according to the colleges’ websites.