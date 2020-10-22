Lindale High School’s activity center was filled with smiles, fun and excitement Thursday morning as 21 life skills students participated in the Special Olympics.
Life skills students competed in a variety of softball, football, bocce ball and golf activities in the new Multi-Purpose Activity Center, while 75 general education students volunteered and assisted in running the stations.
Christy Bateman, Lindale High School life skills physical education teacher, said due to COVID-19, Special Olympics in-person events are canceled, but the tradition is continuing with a virtual fall classic.
Bateman organized Lindale’s own Special Olympics and individual scores of students were recorded to be submitted online to determine rankings. Next, they’ll find out if the students earned medals after their scores are compared with those of students at other schools.
Bateman said all of her students have been excited for this year’s Special Olympics.
“This is life,” she said. “They look forward to this. In P.E., we’ve been practicing for the last five weeks.”
Junior Emily Havens volunteered during the Special Olympics because of her love of helping the life skills students.
“I really love working with the special needs kids because they’re really fun and work hard to overcome obstacles,” Havens said. “Even though they have special needs, they work hard.”
She said her favorite sport to help with was football and seeing the students enjoy themselves.
Havens has worked with the life skills students since eighth grade at different events, such as the Eagle 4:13 Challenge and school dances held for special needs students.
“I think any opportunity you have to work with special needs kids, you should take it,” she said. “It’s fun and you get a lot of good experience from it.”
For practice, Bateman said the football coaches came to class to sharpen the students’ techniques for throwing and catching, and that LHS Principal Jeremy Chilek – an avid golfer – showed the students how to hold a golf club.
“A lot of students have overcome fears,” she said, noting one student pushed through her fear of catching a football. “We’re giving them the opportunity to experience new things.”
In addition to having fun and the possibility of earning medals, the students also have a chance to earn letter jackets and patches at school, Bateman said.
She encouraged people to show kindness to students with special needs.
“Just be kind and don’t be afraid to interact with students with unique disabilities,” Bateman said.
For senior Luke Sandifer, it was his first time volunteering with the Special Olympics, and he enjoyed doing something nice for other people.
“I like that we get a chance to help these kids, and make their day a little better,” Sandifer said. “And it also makes our day better.”
He would definitely recommend volunteering to his fellow students. He agreed with Havens that the students seemed to enjoy football the most.
“It’s a great experience to get out with these kids and make their day better,” Sandifer said.