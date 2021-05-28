The Lindale High School Class of 2021 was one of champions as the students led their school to great success with multiple UIL accomplishments.
The class of over 300 students accomplished a state championship in UIL military marching band, went to the state finals in football, had district championships in volleyball, basketball, football, tennis, soccer and track, as well as success in choir and art programs, 11 journalism state championships and more.
On Friday night, students reflected on their accomplishments and closed a chapter at the Eagle Stadium.
“I could go on and on about the great success of Lindale High School’s year,” said Superintendent Stan Surratt. “To say this group of young men and young women is special, is an understatement. This is a phenomenal graduating class with great leaders.”
Students, family members and staff and faculty applauded the class of 2021 for their hard work despite going through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salutatorian Ferris Turney took the stage to address his peers.
“Most of you might have known me as the quiet kid. I know that my kindergarten teacher remembers my first name very well. I cried for most of the day, but looking back on it, it was only just a one time thing and hasn’t happened again,” Turney said as the crowd giggled.
Turney said to get an idea of what’s possible in the future, looking back on what they did in high school will help them realize what they’re capable of.
“We are the 4A UIL academic state champions, and what that means in short, is that we are good at setting records, and even though it’s not really my job to talk about the future, you all should continue setting records,” Turney said.
Turney said Lindale High School is better than everything else because of the education its teachers gave his class.
“All good things must come to an end,” he said.
Turney will attend Texas A&M University in the fall to major in mechanical engineering. After college, he wants to aim for a job that will be in need of a mechanical engineer.
Valedictorian Braden Heizer began his speech by joking he spent half of high school trying to avoid giving the speech, saying he only wanted top 10.
“As you can see, it paid off. I had teachers, friends and families push me to do the best I can,” Heizer said.
He thanked specific teachers who helped challenge him, show him his favorite novels and help find his passion. He also thanked his family for keeping a happy home.
“I know we’re all going separate ways, but I hope to remain friends as best as we can. Thank you, Class of 2021, we made it. We’re here. However, this moment is about to pass. Everything is going to move a lot quicker than we’re used to, but that’s okay,” Heizer said.
“I just hope everyone found something to enjoy. All of you on the stage, on the field, and even in the stands, helped us have as close to a normal year. I just hoped everyone learned something from (UIL competitions), because now we have to apply ourselves to the real world,” he said.
Heizer plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in chemical engineering. He said he wants to use that degree to help improve energy production.