A portable building located behind the Tyler Metro Church caught fire after a lightning strike on Monday afternoon.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said witnesses saw lightning at 1:30 p.m. and the fire was reported at 2 p.m. behind the church, located at 14196 State Highway 110 in Whitehouse.
Brooks said the portable building was significantly damaged but the fire was maintained to a utility closet in the attic. The fire was under control within 20 minutes.
Firefighters from Smith County Emergency Services No. 2, city of Whitehouse Fire Department, Whitehouse Fire Department, Flint-Gresham Fire Department and Chapel Hill Department were at the scene.