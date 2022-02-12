A light snow fell in Tyler on Saturday, but it didn't last too long.
According to the National Weather Service of Shreveport, multiple areas in East Texas reported seeing snowflakes. For a brief period, snow could be seen briefly sticking to the ground and surfaces in some areas as temperatures hovered in the low-to-mid 30s. Flurries fell for about an hour.
"Don't be surprised if you see a few flakes today," NWS Shreveport said on its Twitter around noon, cautioning residents to be safe.
According to the NWS, snowflakes don't melt if the temperature is at or below 32 degrees. Above 32 degrees, droplets freeze and form ice before reaching the surface in the form of sleet or freezing rain, in which rain freezes on contact with surfaces.
Today's high was forecast near 46 with a low around 28 into the night.
On Sunday, temperatures will reach a high near 63 with a low around 36.
The flurries were a stark contrast from weather seen in Tyler on Friday, when temperatures topped out around 70 degrees.
Did you see any snow fall at your home? Send us photos at news@tylerpaper.com and be sure to include your name and city. Your photo may be featured at tylerpaper.com.